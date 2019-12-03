AE Industrial Partners Acquires AIM MRO

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that it acquired AIM MRO ("AIM MRO" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and supply chain manager of highly engineered consumable repair products and materials used primarily in the aerospace engine aftermarket. Terms of the transaction, which closed yesterday, were not disclosed. AIM MRO represents the fifth new platform investment closed in 2019 by AEI.

AIM MRO is a "one-stop-shop" serving aerospace engine and gas turbine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul ("MRO") facilities worldwide in their demand for highly engineered consumable parts and materials used in the repair of flight critical engine components. Serving the aerospace engine aftermarket for over 25 years, the Company has developed a reputation as a leading and trusted supplier due to its unique proprietary products and processes, its breadth of material management services, and its highly responsive customer service. AIM MRO's proprietary diffusion braze products significantly reduce repair costs and turnaround times, and its highly skilled engineering team has developed a diverse and growing set of customized solutions for its customers.

AIM MRO has longstanding relationships with leading aerospace OEMs and MRO providers globally. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, AIM MRO operates facilities in the US and Singapore, as well as on-site services at customer locations globally.

"AIM MRO has been on our radar for several years given its strong fit within our investment approach," said Jon Nemo, Senior Partner at AEI. "We are excited to partner with the AIM MRO management team who will continue in their leadership roles and remain stakeholders in the Company."

"We are proud to have built an outstanding business over the last 25 years with a unique global presence within the aerospace engine aftermarket," said Scott Wandtke, CEO of AIM MRO. "We look forward to working with AEI given their deep industry knowledge and relationships as well as their strong track-record of helping businesses like AIM MRO accelerate their growth and market position."

"AIM MRO is well-positioned to address the repair needs of the large and growing installed base of aerospace engines globally," said Bryan McElwee, Vice President at AEI. "AEI is strategically focused on aerospace engine repair technologies and services, and sees multiple opportunities to expand AIM MRO's unique capabilities to even better serve its customers."

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor and Ernst & Young was the financial advisor to AEI. Robbins Kelly Patterson & Tucker served as legal advisor and Duff & Phelps was the financial advisor to AIM MRO.

About AIM MRO

AIM MRO is a leading manufacturer and supply chain manager of highly engineered consumable repair products and materials used primarily in the aerospace engine aftermarket. The Company has differentiated itself by offering a "one-stop-shop" serving aerospace engine and gas turbine Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul ("MRO") facilities worldwide in their demand for highly engineered consumable parts and materials used in the repair of flight critical engine components. AIM MRO takes an analytical approach to integrating the multi-site material spend of global engine component repair operations in order to deliver significant value and customized solutions for its customers. For more information, please visit http://www.aimmro.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

