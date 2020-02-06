AE Industrial Partners Acquires American Pacific Corporation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that affiliates of AEI have acquired American Pacific Corporation ("American Pacific" or the "Company"), a leading specialty materials manufacturer of critical chemicals for some of the U.S. Government's most vital military and space programs, from Huntsman Family Investments, the family office of Jon M. Huntsman, Sr., and its affiliates.

Terms of the transaction, which closed today, were not disclosed. American Pacific represents the fifteenth platform investment closed by AEI since 2015.

Founded in 1955, American Pacific produces highly technical materials through proprietary processes for use in missile defense, space launch, pharmaceutical, and fire suppression applications. American Pacific has built a world-class reputation for reliability and quality in markets where failure is not an option. The Company operates out of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility based in Cedar City, Utah.

"AEI is excited to partner with American Pacific and to continue to invest in and support its important national security and space missions," said Kirk Konert, a Partner at AEI. "Given its market-leading position and culture of safety and quality, American Pacific epitomizes exactly the type of company we target in a partner."

"For over 60 years, American Pacific has supported programs critical to our national defense," said Hal Murdock, CEO of American Pacific. "We look forward to building upon our strong heritage by partnering with AEI, which has deep expertise in our sector and has developed a strong track record for accelerating growth."

"As a vital manufacturer of oxidizers for solid rocket propellant, American Pacific is uniquely positioned to support its customers with key initiatives in hypersonics, space launch, and military defense systems," said Trey Bivins, a Vice President at AEI. "AEI will continue to invest in American Pacific's leading capabilities in this next chapter of growth to even better serve its customers."

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor and PricewaterhouseCoopers was the financial advisor to AEI. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP served as legal advisor and Houlihan Lokey was the financial advisor to American Pacific.

About American Pacific

Headquartered in Cedar City, UT, American Pacific is a leading manufacturer of specialty materials for the Aerospace, Space, Defense and Fire Protection industries. American Pacific collaborates with its customers to develop and manufacture customized products that meet rigorous quality and performance standards. Additional information can be found at www.ampac.us.

About AE Industrial Partners

AEI is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AEI invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

