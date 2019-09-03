AE Industrial Partners Acquires Triman Industries

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that it has acquired Triman Industries, Inc. ("Triman" or the "Company"), a unique distribution, supply chain and repair management business providing a broad range of highly engineered products and services to the global military aftermarket in support of a variety of mission critical air, land and sea applications.

Scott Truskin, Co-Founder and President of Triman, will continue to lead the Company and remain a shareholder. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Triman is a provider of distribution, supply chain and repair management solutions to the military aftermarket. Founded in 1995 by Paul Gray and Mr. Truskin and based in West Berlin, NJ, Triman has mastered the business of partnering with OEM suppliers and their military customers to form the critical link between the product and the end-user in the supply chain. Today, Triman represents a growing list of over 40 OEMs and provides a full suite of value-added services including inspection and testing, packaging, labeling, marking, processing, export management, contract administration and repair management services. The Company's proven track record, reputation for quality and responsiveness, and deep list of certifications and accreditations have allowed it to establish a leading market position and valuable partnerships in its marketplace.

"We are excited to partner with AEI in the next chapter of our growth," said Mr. Truskin. "AEI has deep knowledge, expertise and relationships throughout the aerospace and defense marketplace and is the ideal partner to help Triman continue to grow the business and add value to our people, our OEM partners and our military customers."

"Triman is strategically important in the markets it serves and is a critical link between OEMs and the end users of parts in the supply chain," said Jon Nemo, Partner at AEI. "The Triman team has built a great platform in our target markets and we look forward to partnering with the Company to build its brand and strengthen its already leading market position."

"We have built an outstanding business over the last 24 years and couldn't have done it without our key stakeholders which include our employees, our OEM partners and our military customers," said Mr. Gray, Co-Founder of Triman. "We have gotten to know AEI over the past few years and strongly believe that they are the right partner for Triman and share the same core values and integrity that have been critical to our success."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to AEI. Blank Rome LLP served as legal advisor to Triman.

