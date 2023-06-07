AE Industrial Partners adds Gary Mercer and Shane Wright, Longtime GE and Aerospace Industry Leaders, as Special Advisors

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that longtime GE and aerospace industry leaders Gary Mercer and Shane Wright have joined the firm as Special Advisors, effective immediately.

"We are excited for Gary and Shane to join the outstanding group of experienced industry professionals who serve as special advisors for AEI as we look to leverage their deep experience and proven leadership in our targeted sectors," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "Gary's long track record of aerospace engineering excellence and Shane's expertise in financial guidance and leadership will be great assets as we continue to drive innovation and build value across our growing portfolio."

Mr. Mercer's decades of aerospace engineering and technology experience includes 36 years of service at various GE entities. He most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of Engineering at GE Aviation, overseeing the design, development, certification, and field services of GE Aviation's commercial and military engines. Mr. Mercer was also previously the Vice President and Chief Engineer of GE Aviation's Engineering division. Prior to joining GE Aviation, he worked at GE Energy as the global engineering leader for GE's Renewables Energy business and held various engineering and technology positions at GE and GE Oil & Gas over his career. Mr. Mercer holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the State University of New York.

Mr. Wright is also a seasoned aerospace finance executive with 35 years of experience at GE, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for GE Aviation. In that role, from which he retired in December 2022, he oversaw all aspects of financial strategy for GE Aviation's $30 billion aerospace business with more than 80 facilities in 21 countries around the globe. Mr. Wright previously was the Chief Financial Officer for GE Healthcare International, GE Transportation, and Property & Casualty for Insurance Solutions. Earlier he held global finance leadership roles for GE's Transportation, Energy and Oil & Gas businesses. Mr. Wright earned a BA degree in Economics from Whitman College.

"AEI has proven to be an extremely effective partner for its companies in the aerospace engineering and technology space sectors that I have been passionate about for decades," said Mr. Mercer. "I'm excited to work with AEI's team and their companies to continue promoting excellence, supporting innovation and creating value."

"AEI's companies are on the cutting-edge of their target markets, and with the strategic support of the AEI team, are implementing improvements that position them for future success," said Mr. Wright. "I look forward to offering my counsel as they assess the opportunities in today's rapidly evolving and complex financial environment."

About AE Industrial Partners
AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

