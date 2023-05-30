AE Industrial Partners-Backed Altus Fire and Life Safety Acquires Crime Intervention Alarm

Eighth Strategic Acquisition by Altus Enhances the Platform's Service Offerings and Expands its Presence in the Mid-Atlantic Region

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Fire and Life Safety ("Altus"), a full-service fire and life safety platform, announced today it has acquired Crime Intervention Alarm ("CIA" or the "Company"), a provider of installation, monitoring, inspection and service for security and surveillance systems, access control and fire systems in Pennsylvania and the broader mid-Atlantic region. CIA President John Lakatosh, who has over 30 years of experience in the security industry, will remain with Altus in an active role post-close. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in May 2021, Altus is a full-service fire and life safety services platform owned by AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services and specialty industrial markets. The platform currently consists of eight brands including Adcock's Systems, Alarm & Suppression, BK Systems, Croker Fire Drill, Cross-Fire & Security, Fire Systems, Northeast Fire Systems, and Crime Intervention Alarm.

Founded in 1996, CIA primarily serves large commercial and property management groups and specializes in video and audio surveillance, access control, fire alarms, burglar alarm systems, home and business automation and metal detectors. The Company is headquartered in York, PA, and operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas.

"The strategic addition of CIA strengthens our services portfolio with a diverse range of critical security and life safety solutions while also expanding our presence into Pennsylvania and deeper into the mid-Atlantic region," said John Adams, Altus CEO. "The addition of CIA is an important step for us as it provides Altus with the ability to meet the increasing demand arising from our customers seeking security solutions to enhance our current fire safety offerings. We're delighted to welcome John and CIA to our growing team."

"In Altus and AEI, we've found partners who recognize the value of our company's track record over the past 25 years and who have the industry expertise and resources to support our growth going forward," said Mr. Lakatosh. "We're excited to work with them to continue to deliver full-service solutions combined with the highest quality service to meet our customers' unique and evolving needs."

About Altus

Serving customers for more than 100 years, Altus is a full-service fire and life safety services platform. Altus offers a complete suite of solutions, from the design, engineering, installation and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety systems to training, consulting, crisis management and business continuity services. The platform currently consists of nine brands including Adcock's Systems, Alarm & Suppression, BK Systems, Croker Fire Drill, Cross-Fire & Security, Fire Systems, Northeast Fire Systems, and Crime Intervention Alarm. For more information on Altus, please visit www.altusfire.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

