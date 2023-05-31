AE Industrial Partners Expands Capital Formation Team, Adding Brian Hickey as Managing Director and Zach Appleman as Vice President

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today two new members of its Capital Formation team, adding Brian Hickey as Managing Director and Zach Appleman as Vice President. Both will support capital raising across the firm's four investment strategies, which include private equity, venture capital, structured solutions and aerospace leasing.

"Both Brian and Zach have the deep institutional fundraising experience across a variety of asset classes needed to support AE Industrial's growing and diversified investment strategies," said Michael Greene, Managing Partner of AEI. "We believe their relationships, which span across the globe and range from public pension funds to high-net worth individuals, will be a distinct advantage, particularly in today's market. We welcome them to the team."

Mr. Hickey has more than 30 years of institutional capital raising experience. He was previously a Senior Vice President at Brookfield Asset Management where he was responsible for fundraising for various hedge fund, private credit, private equity and real estate strategies among global investors. Previously, Mr. Hickey held senior fundraising roles at Clinton Group, Citibank, Tudor Investment Corp, Deutsche Bank and Pillar Capital. He received a BS degree from the University of South Florida.

Prior to joining AEI, Mr. Appleman worked at SROA Capital where he was responsible for fundraising and investor relations activities for the firm's private equity real estate strategies. Earlier in his career, he was a member of the capital formation teams at both ISAM and Pomona Capital. Mr. Appleman is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), and holds a BS degree from the University of Florida.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com .

