AE Industrial Partners Makes a Significant Investment in Yingling Aviation

Leading Provider of MRO & FBO Services Will Anchor New Business Aviation Aftermarket Services Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a U.S-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that it has acquired a majority interest in Yingling Aviation (the "Company"), a leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and fixed-base operator (FBO) services to business aviation and government customers throughout the United States. Yingling Aviation Chairman and CEO Lynn Nichols and President Andrew Nichols will remain active leaders and investors in the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Yingling Aviation is a full-service business aviation MRO and FBO services provider located at Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (FBO: ICT). The Company's broad range of MRO services include airframe, engine, avionics upgrades, paint, interior, propeller sales and service, parts sales, as well as 24/7 FBO services. Yingling Aviation's FAA/EASA-certified aircraft maintenance department performs comprehensive service, modifications and repairs. Founded in 1945, the Company currently operates over 300,000 square feet of facility space with over 180 employees.

AEI has a long and successful track record of investing and operating in business aviation, which represents one of AEI's six core target markets. Other investments in the business aviation market over the more than 25-year history of AEI, and our predecessor AeroEquity include Alpine Air, Global Jet Capital, Landmark Aviation, Solairus Aviation and StandardAero.

"We have known Yingling Aviation and its owners for several years and are excited to be partnering with them to continue to build this leading platform serving the needs of business aircraft owners and operators," said Jon Nemo, Senior Partner at AEI. "This investment represents the beginning of our strategic vision of creating a unique, independent platform of scale providing best-in-class services within this growing market."

"Yingling Aviation is a very well-recognized brand within the business aviation market and the Wichita community," said Lynn Nichols. "Our partnership with AEI represents another key milestone in our growth story and we look forward to having a partner with their knowledge and operating experience in our market."

Akerman & Co LLP served as legal advisor to AEI. Arn Mullins Unruh Kuhn & Wilson and Klenda Austerman served as legal advisors to Yingling Aviation.

About Yingling Aviation

Yingling Aviation provides a full suite of MRO support for a range of business aviation models including airframe, engine, avionics upgrades, paint, interior, propeller sales and service, parts sales, as well as 24/7 FBO services with particular focus on service, repair, refurbishment, and upgrades on all turbine models. Learn more at www.yinglingaviation.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

