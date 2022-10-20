AE Industrial Partners Names Aviation Leasing Executive Stephanie Sanford As Senior Vice President to Support the AE Industrial Partners Aerospace Opportunities Fund

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a U.S-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government services, space, power and utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that Stephanie Sanford, a proven executive with decades of aviation leasing experience, has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President. She will have responsibility for the origination and management of aircraft leases, engine leases and related aerospace leasing investments for the AE Industrial Partners Aerospace Opportunities Fund.

"Stephanie's significant aircraft leasing origination and management expertise will be an invaluable resource as we continue to invest from our Aerospace Opportunities Fund," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "We welcome Stephanie to the team and are confident her contributions will help us identify new opportunities, while also adding expert guidance in lease management."

Ms. Sanford brings over 25 years of aviation leasing experience at aircraft lessors, banks, and financial institutions in the United States and Europe. Before joining AE Industrial, she was a Senior Vice President and Head of Aircraft Trading at ICBC Aviation Leasing in Dublin, Ireland, where she was responsible for over $2.5 billion in aircraft trading transactions. Prior to ICBC, Ms. Sanford was Senior Vice President and Head of Trading at FPG Amentum where she led the origination team. She has also held various aircraft leasing and aviation marketing roles at Bank of America Ireland Leasing, CIT Aerospace, and aircraft lessor ILFC. She began her career at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) . Ms. Sanford holds a BA from Austin College and an MBA from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

"AE Industrial has been an innovator in aviation investment, and I look forward to joining this exceptional team, and helping build its presence in the global aircraft leasing industry," said Ms. Sanford.

AEI Aerospace Opportunities Fund, which the firm launched in 2020, pursues a strategy of acquiring aviation assets across commercial, corporate and special mission applications to create leases and structured credit solutions designed to produce income and capital appreciation for its investors. AEI leverages a dedicated team of experienced investment professionals with deep technical and operational expertise to partner with airlines in developed and emerging markets, including Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Icelandair, easyJet and others.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

