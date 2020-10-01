AE Industrial Partners Promotes Five

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that it has promoted five employees, effective immediately. The firm promoted Trey Bivins, Jeffrey Hart, and Bryan McElwee to Principals from Vice Presidents, and Tyler Letarte and Andrew McElhinney to Vice Presidents from Senior Associates.

"We are proud to recognize the efforts of our employees, who have been an integral part of our success over the years," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "Our approach of promoting from within provides a path for personal growth, which not only reflects our core values but also serves our investors and companies well as our team members develop the skills and experience that ensure continued excellence in managing investments and building strong businesses."

"The professionals promoted today have helped build the AEI platform into a leader in its highly-specialized market, and as the AEI investment team has grown to nearly 40 professionals, we have been true to our mission which includes a culture of teamwork and transparency across our investment products," added Michael Greene, Managing Partner of AEI.

Mr. Bivins joined AEI in 2015 and currently sits on the boards of AEI portfolio companies Resolute Industrial and American Pacific Corporation. He is primarily focused on originating, executing and monitoring AEI's portfolio investments. Prior to AEI, Mr. Bivins was an Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Leveraged Finance Group and a Financial Analyst and Contracts Negotiator at Lockheed Martin. He holds an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business and a BS in Finance from the University of Central Florida.

Mr. Hart joined the firm in 2015 and currently sits on the boards of AEI portfolio companies Alpine Air and Redwire. He is primarily focused on originating, executing and monitoring AEI's portfolio investments. Prior to AEI, Mr. Hart was an Analyst at RBC Capital Markets' Global Energy Group. Mr. Hart graduated magna cum laude from Colorado Mesa University with a BBA in Finance, Economics and Marketing.

Mr. McElwee joined AEI in 2016 and currently sits on the boards of AEI portfolio companies AIM MRO and G.S. Precision. He is primarily focused on originating, executing and monitoring AEI's portfolio investments. Mr. McElwee has over 14 years of aerospace industry experience, including positions at McKinsey & Company and GE Aviation. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, graduated magna cum laude with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and is also a graduate of GE's Operations Management Leadership Program.

Mr. Letarte joined the firm in 2018. He is primarily focused on financial modeling, due diligence and executing new investments, along with monitoring portfolio investments, investment strategy and deal origination. He has prior experience at Moelis & Company and J.P. Morgan's Leveraged Finance Group. Mr. Letarte graduated magna cum laude from Villanova University with a BBA in Finance.

Mr. McElhinney joined AEI in 2017 after previously working in the Real Estate Group at Credit Suisse. He is primarily focused on financial modeling, due diligence and executing new investments, along with monitoring portfolio investments, investment strategy and deal origination. He graduated from Wake Forest University with a BS in International Business.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

