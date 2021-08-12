AE Industrial Partners Promotes Katie Folmar and Jonathan Lusczakoski to Vice Presidents

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that it has promoted Katie Folmar and Jonathan Lusczakoski to Vice Presidents from Senior Associates, effective immediately.

"While AEI has been growing rapidly and building out our team, we are also focused on promoting and rewarding our current employees who have played important roles in our firm's success," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "Katie and Jon are smart and talented professionals who have worked tirelessly to support the firm, and their promotions are well deserved."

"AEI is fortunate to have a deep bench of talent, and we're committed to recognizing our team members and their hard work," added Michael Greene, Managing Partner of AEI. "We congratulate Jon and Katie, and look forward to their ongoing contributions to the firm."

Ms. Folmar, who joined AEI in 2020, is a member of the Investor Relations team. Prior to joining the firm, she worked at Comvest Partners, where she was responsible for fundraising and investor relations activities for the firm's private equity and private credit strategies. Previously, Ms. Folmar spent seven years at GenSpring Family Offices, an affiliate of SunTrust Banks, where she focused on structuring and monitoring client portfolios and conducting research and quantitative analysis for investment projects. Ms. Folmar received a BS in Business Administration, cum laude, with a major in Finance and minor in Mass Communication, from the University of Florida. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Mr. Lusczakoski, who joined AEI in 2018, is primarily focused on financial modeling, due diligence and executing new private equity investments along with portfolio monitoring, investment strategy and deal origination. He built his aerospace industry experience while working for seven years at Williams International, where he served as a Lead Engineer in the Program Development group leading multiple integration programs for UAVs, Military Trainers and Corporate Jets. Mr. Lusczakoski holds an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power generation, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

