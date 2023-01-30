AE Industrial Partners Strengthens ESG Team with the Promotion of Jennifer Essigs to Head of ESG

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI" or the "Firm"), a U.S-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government services, space, power and utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that Jennifer Essigs has been promoted to Head of ESG, in charge of spearheading the Firm's increased commitment to supporting ESG initiatives at both the Firm and its portfolio companies.

"We congratulate Jennifer on her promotion, which is reflective of her contributions to our firm and AEI's continued commitment to developing a best-in-class ESG program," said Mike Greene, Managing Partner of AEI. "The industries in which we invest have a meaningful impact on environmental and resource efficiency issues, and AEI is committed to leveraging our influence to drive significant ESG improvements within our portfolio and across the industry. We believe companies that actively manage material ESG risks are better positioned to navigate uncertainties, and building out our team and increasing our investments in ESG aligns with our goal of maximizing investor value."

Ms. Essigs, who joined AEI in 2021, previously served as the Firm's Director of ESG and Human Capital. In this role, Ms. Essigs led AE Industrial's participation in the ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI) and the Initiative Climate International (iCI), as well as an ILPA Diversity in Action signatory. She holds a bachelor's degree from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

"I'm honored to lead the Firm's effort in establishing a world-class ESG program, which is central to creating more value across our portfolio," said Ms. Essigs. "AEI is proud of the work we've accomplished to date, and we are strengthening our ESG capabilities with a deeper focus on helping our portfolio companies build robust, strategic ESG programs, policies, and practices."

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

