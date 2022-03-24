AE Studio and Edge Of NFT Launch Edge of AE Studio at NFT LA

Partnership creates the building blocks for creators and investors to take control of web3, blockchain, and NFT projects

VENICE, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Studio , a leading product and venture studio made up of developers, engineers and data scientists, has partnered with Edge Of NFT to create the Edge of AE brand – designed to support growth in the NFT space by empowering creators, investors, and builders to launch their own cutting-edge projects.

Edge of AE empowers creators with Web3 and NFT tools to own cutting-edge projects

Edge of AE Studio is a joint partnership among leading community-minded thinkers, builders, and strategists with a passion for web3: we are a boutique creator studio amplifying human agency, community and connection using NFT smart contract and blockchain technology.

The partnership is focused on guiding traditional brands and web3 startups alike through the challenges of developing and deploying a blockchain strategy while not only maintaining their existing user base but aiming to gain more traction, growing their total addressable market through two distinct users-groups, crypto-natives and existing, more traditional fans, followers, customers, and believers.

"The, at times, Byzantine world of web3 can be daunting for entrepreneurs and even more so for large, legacy brands with a lot to lose," said Jevan Fox, EVP of AE Studio. "We are uniquely qualified to service enterprise partners, and startups, seeking to go where their future growth is, in the blockchain space, where things like increased utility inherently drive brand affinity, traction, community engagement, revenue, and a range of other metrics that many companies are just now exploring."

Edge of AE will bring services, tools, community and media engagement to entrepreneurs and brands who want to invest in web3 projects. This means a more robust strategy through their advisory service, better and faster technology solutions, a built-in media outlet through the Edge of NFT podcast along with growth strategies and tactics for Discord, Twitter, and other channels. AE Studio and Edge of NFT share the belief that technology has the ability to increase human agency, rather than decrease it. The partnership is focused on providing market efficiency through less expensive and more streamlined web3 technology solutions to decrease project costs and increase output, enabling entrepreneurs to go-to-market faster, and guiding the world's largest brands on how to best utilize blockchain technology driving deeper community connections, involvement, and ownership.

"NFTs are truly the bridge to mainstream adoption of blockchain technology," said Joshua Kriger, Co-Founder of Edge Of Company, "They are digital wrapping paper for stories, connectivity, experiences, access, affinity, authentication, and commerce."

Catch AE Studio CTO Melanie Plaza on March 30th and EVP Jevan Fox on March 31 at the Main Stage for a conversation on How To Execute Amazing NFT Projects.

Edge of AE offers several offerings:

Ninja Track: Providing specific, clearly defined NFT technical (i.e. smart contract building) and marketing services in a supporting role.

Enterprise Track: NFT-equipped solutions to make businesses have richer relationships with their stakeholders and achieve their corporate vision with greater finesse.

Impact Track: Full on Partnerships with the top 1% of creators on social good projects with global reach.

About AE Studio

AE Studio specializes in working with growing startups and enterprises to launch and rapidly develop new products and startup MVPs, increase revenue by expanding existing feature sets, or integrate cutting-edge data science and machine learning into products. AE is a team of seasoned designers, developers, product managers, and data scientists who work with companies closely to reach their next inflection point - whether it's raising capital, partnerships, creating business efficiency, or launching a new product or initiative. For more information visit: www.ae.studio .

