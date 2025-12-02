AE Texas Joins Great Wolf Lodge to Co-Sponsor Santa's North Pole Express for the First Time at the Christmas Capital of Texas®

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Texas is thrilled to announce its first year co-sponsoring Santa's North Pole Express, a cherished holiday tradition in the Christmas Capital of Texas®. In partnership with Great Wolf Lodge, AE Texas is proud to help bring even more holiday magic to families.

This year, the North Pole Express will offer more than 200 rides, welcoming up to 80,000 guests throughout the season. To kick it off, families from the Grapevine Community Outreach Center were invited on Monday, November 24th, to participate in the very first two excursions of the year—filling the coaches with smiles, laughter, and the excitement of the holidays.

Santa's North Pole Express — Presented by AE Texas and Great Wolf Lodge runs Friday, November 28, through Sunday, December 30 (closed December 24–26). Families will enjoy festive Christmas sing-alongs, cheerful elves, and heartwarming moments with Santa aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad's restored 1920s-era coaches.

Additionally, AE Texas is sponsoring Photos with Santa, which will be available at 701 S. Main Street inside the Grapevine Christmas Market General Store, November 28 – December 30, from 9 a.m. – 10:15 p.m. daily (closed December 24–26).

"We're incredibly excited to participate for the very first time in such an iconic Christmas experience," said Emily Pittman, Marketing Manager of Atlantic Energy. "Partnering with Great Wolf Lodge to support Santa's North Pole Express is a wonderful opportunity to connect with the community and help families create lasting holiday memories."

AE Texas is proud to support Grapevine's world-famous holiday celebrations and help bring families together for an unforgettable season of joy. We invite families from near and far to experience the magic of the Christmas Capital of Texas®. From dazzling lights and festive attractions to heartwarming performances, artisan markets, and family-friendly activities, Grapevine offers something for everyone.

About AE Texas: AE Texas and Atlantex Power are the Texas brands of Atlantic Energy. Serving customers since 2012, Atlantic Energy is licensed to provide competitive electricity in eleven states and natural gas in seven states, covering over 50 utilities. Atlantic offers innovative solutions to commercial and residential customers, allowing active energy consumption management through a range of products and services. For more information, please contact Emily Pittman at [email protected] or 346-589-4674 ext. 0015.

SOURCE Atlantic Energy - AE Texas