AE Wealth Management Adds Director of Investment Technology and Solutions

Stoneking joined AE Wealth in March after spending the last decade working with both a competing RIA and prior to that as a trading manager with Mariner Holdings. Her hire comes just prior to AE Wealth nearly doubling their assets on the platform in just 13 short months when they surpassed $8 billion in total platform assets as of July 1, 2019.

"I was drawn to AE Wealth Management by their amazing growth story as well as the overall company culture," said Stoneking. "The growth of AE Wealth Management from roughly $500 million AUM at the end of 2016 to where we are today definitely piqued my interest. After meeting with several individuals from the company, I was even more impressed with the overall culture and vision and I am excited to be a part of the AE team and deliver advanced technology solutions to our advisors and their clients."

In just over six months, AE Wealth Management has added over $2 billion in total platform assets to surpass the $8 billion mark. With this unprecedented growth, AE Wealth earned the number-two spot on Financial Advisor magazine's "RIA Survey and Ranking 2018," which lists the top 50 fastest-growing registered investment advisors (RIAs) with more than $250 million in assets under management. The magazine noted that AE Wealth experienced a year-over-year increase in assets of 303.64% from 2016 to 2017 and saw 72.61% growth in assets per client over the same period.

"I would attribute a majority of our holistic growth to the solid reputation we've built among independent financial advisors," said Chris Radford, President of AE Wealth Management. "With our open-architecture platform of investment solutions, cutting edge technology, leading money management paired with our elite advisor network, proven growth strategies and marketing support that helps to make good advisors great, AE Wealth Management is known for being the RIA that provides all the resources independent advisors need to help their clients pursue their long-term financial goals."

