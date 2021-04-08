AE Wealth Management Adds Industry Veteran Erik Blankmeyer

Founded in 2016 in Topeka, Kansas, AEWM is recognized as one of the fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisory firms. More than 600 advisors have transitioned to the platform, with average transitions taking 90 to 120 days.

"We know we are providing unparalleled service and tools that are helping our advisors experience an average 90 percent year-over-year organic growth," said AEWM Co-Founder David Callanan. "Erik's role is pivotal in our push to offering our innovative wealth platform and turnkey asset management program to small to mid-sized Registered Investment Advisory firms (RIAs) with no current affiliation to our independent marketing organization, Advisors Excel."

AE Wealth Management has experienced a holistic growth of more than $12.6 billion in assets under management in just five short years. AE Wealth Management has managed to rise in the ranks of top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms by earning the number 10 spot in Financial Advisor (FA) magazine's "RIA Survey and Ranking 2020 Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms," and number 7 spot in RIA Channel's "Top 100 Wealth Managers." In addition, AEWM is listed 38th overall in FA's "2020 RIA Ranking."

"Advisors Excel has built a unique, successful platform, partnering with exceptional advisors to provide them with the resources to become great CEOs of their advisory businesses," said Blankmeyer. "I am excited about being a part of a team who is committed to building a unique, valuable solution in the marketplace that provides a culture of growth that is unmatched in the industry."

AE Wealth Management is one of the fastest-growing registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in America, offering an open-architecture platform of investment solutions and practice management resources that independent financial advisors can use to help their clients work towards their financial goals. Advisors can demonstrate greater value for clients and grow their practices by utilizing the cutting-edge technology—and the broad array of investment strategies and asset classes from consistently vetted and monitored money managers—on AE Wealth Management's platform. The insights and tools from AE Wealth Management enable advisors to obtain a holistic view of each client's financial universe in one place.

AE Wealth Management, LLC ("AEWM") is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser located in Topeka, Kansas.

