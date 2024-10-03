AE Wealth Management's President, Chris Radford, Named Finalist for Executive Leader of the Year at 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards

TOPEKA, Kan., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Wealth Management (AEWM) is proud to announce that its President, Chris Radford, has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious Executive Leader of the Year category for the 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards. This accolade highlights Radford's exceptional leadership and innovative contributions within the financial services industry.

Now in its fourth year, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards honor visionary firms and individuals who are advancing the industry and making a transformational impact. This recognition underscores the excellence and innovation that Chris brings to AE Wealth Management.

The winners of the Luminaries Awards will be announced at an exclusive ceremony on December 11, 2024, held at the spectacular Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This event will bring together the brightest minds and leaders in the financial services sector to celebrate their achievements in an elegant setting.

Reflecting on this recognition, Chris Radford stated, "I am deeply honored and very grateful to the elite financial advisors and home office rock stars I get to work with every single day!"

With this nomination, AE Wealth Management continues to demonstrate leadership and a commitment to excellence, inspiring peers and setting new standards in the industry. The company looks forward to the awards ceremony in Las Vegas, where Radford's leadership and vision will be celebrated on a grand stage.

About AE Wealth Management

AE Wealth Management (AEWM) is one of America's fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms. It offers an open-architecture platform of investment solutions and practice management resources independent financial advisors can use to help clients work towards their financial goals. Advisors can demonstrate more significant value for clients and grow their practices by utilizing cutting-edge technology – and the broad array of investment strategies and asset classes from consistently vetted and monitored money managers – on AE Wealth Management's platform. The insights and tools from AE Wealth Management enable advisors to obtain a holistic view of each client's financial universe in one place.

AEWM is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser located in Topeka, Kansas, managing $30 billion in assets under management.

