AE Wealth Surpasses $4B in Total Platform Assets

AE Wealth increased its total platform assets from just under $590 million at year-end 2016 to approximately $3 billion as of December 31, 2017—and it took less than six months for the firm's platform assets to grow to over $4 billion. AE Wealth was recently ranked No. 2 by InvestmentNews on the publication's list of fee-only registered investment advisors (RIAs) with $1 billion or more in assets that experienced the largest year-over-year total asset growth, as of May 1, 2018.

"The success of AE Wealth Management is due to the strength of our advisor partners and our dedicated Wealth Team," said Chris Radford, President of AE Wealth Management. "We couldn't be prouder of the advisors who, through their relationships with us, have strengthened their capabilities to help clients achieve long-term financial goals—and, in the process, facilitated scalable growth for their own practices."

AE Wealth's sustainable growth is driven in part by ongoing enhancements to its offering of practice management resources and investment solutions for independent advisors. The firm most recently rolled out its InvestmentHQ mobile app, which enables clients to view all of their investments on a single screen from any smartphone. InvestmentHQ can also help advisors strengthen client relationships and facilitate practice expansion by, among other things, providing investors with snapshots of position, transaction, and account data from their investment portfolios as well as indexed annuities from 10 top insurance carriers. To learn more about the benefits of partnering with AE Wealth, please visit http://www.aewealthmanagement.com.

AE Wealth also powers its growth through a diverse series of investor education and advisor training seminars. David Bach, the firm's Co-Founder and Director of Investor Education, has been named a finalist for Thought Leader of the Year in the 2018 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards. For more details about educational and training initiatives, please visit https://wealth.advisorsexcel.com/david-bach-investor-education/.

"Thought leadership enables us and our advisor partners to consistently demonstrate added value for clients and prospects," said David Bach, Co-Founder and Director of Investor Education for AE Wealth Management. "We look forward to continuing to equip advisors with the ongoing education and training they need to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals and enjoy their savings in retirement."

About AE Wealth Management

AE Wealth Management is one of the fastest-growing registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in America, offering an open-architecture platform of investment solutions and practice management resources that independent financial advisors can use to help their clients work towards their financial goals. Advisors can demonstrate greater value for clients and grow their practices by utilizing the cutting-edge technology—and the broad array of investment strategies and asset classes from consistently vetted and monitored money managers—on AE Wealth Management's platform. The insights and tools from AE Wealth Management enable advisors to obtain a holistic view of each client's financial universe in one place.

AE Wealth Management oversees approximately $4 billion in total platform assets, including $3.2 billion in assets under management, as of June 14, 2018. For more information, please visit www.aewealthmanagement.com.

