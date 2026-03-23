AEA Elevate Partners with Trinamix to Accelerate AI-Driven Oracle Cloud Transformation

Partnership to Further Strengthen Trinamix's Position as a Leading Oracle Cloud Transformation Platform with AI-Native Delivery and End-to-End Enterprise Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Elevate, AEA Investors' growth buyout strategy, today announced an investment in Trinamix ("the Company"), a founder-led provider of specialized implementation, integration, development, and managed services for Oracle Cloud applications, with a portfolio of proprietary accelerators and AI-enabled solutions that extend Oracle's native capabilities.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Trinamix partners with enterprise and mid-market organizations to architect and deliver end-to-end Oracle Cloud transformations – from strategy and multi-module implementation through continuous managed optimization. Founded in 2008 and led by co-founders Amit Sharma (Chief Executive Officer), Molly Chakraborty (President), and Sandeep Goyal (Chief Operating Officer), the Company has earned recognition as a leading Oracle partner in application services, winning multiple industry awards.

Today, Trinamix serves more than 300 customers across a diverse range of industries, combining end‑to‑end Oracle Cloud transformation services with a portfolio of proprietary accelerators and AI‑enabled solutions designed to extend Oracle's native capabilities. From strategy through continuous optimization, the Company helps enterprises compress implementation timelines, unlock cross-functional intelligence, and build AI-ready operating models across supply chain, finance, and enterprise operations.

"Trinamix has established itself as a go-to partner within the Oracle ecosystem, combining deep technical expertise with a strong track record of delivering complex cloud transformations for enterprise customers," said Abraham Zilkha, Partner at AEA Elevate. "Amit, Molly, Sandeep, and the broader Trinamix team have built a differentiated platform and culture focused on innovation and client outcomes. We are excited to partner with the team to support continued investment in capabilities across the Oracle Cloud suite and further scale Trinamix's ability to deliver end-to-end solutions for large-scale enterprise deployments."

"As enterprises continue to accelerate migration to Oracle Fusion Cloud, they are increasingly seeking partners that can deliver both technical depth and long-term managed support," said Ravi Sarin, Partner at AEA Elevate. "Trinamix exemplifies the founder-led, scaled services businesses that align closely with our investment strategy, combining deep domain expertise, strong customer relationships, and mission-critical offerings with clear opportunities to leverage AI to drive new revenue and even greater delivery efficiency. With AEA Elevate's experience partnering with high-growth professional services platforms and accelerating technology- and AI-enabled value creation, we are well-positioned to support the team as they scale their global delivery capabilities and expand their impact across the Oracle ecosystem."

"We founded Trinamix on the belief that Oracle Cloud transformation should deliver compounding value – not just a successful go-live, but an intelligent operating model that evolves with the business," said Amit Sharma. "Together with Molly and Sandeep, we've built a platform that combines deep Oracle expertise with AI-native innovation to help enterprises move faster and operate smarter. AEA Elevate's partnership accelerates our ability to scale that vision – expanding our delivery capabilities, deepening industry-specific solutions, and meeting the growing demand for a partner that can deliver both transformation and long-term operational excellence."

Greif & Co. served as financial advisor to Trinamix on the transaction.

ABOUT AEA INVESTORS

AEA Investors ("AEA") is a leading global alternative investment firm that has partnered with exceptional middle-market businesses for over 55 years. With a diversified suite of investment strategies spanning private equity and private credit, AEA has established itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive solutions to the middle market. Since its founding by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. in 1968, AEA has built an extraordinary network of investors, business leaders, operators, and advisors and a rich institutional knowledge base. Today, the firm manages approximately $18 billion in assets and operates through collaborative teams of skilled professionals around the world. Leveraging its deep expertise, extensive network, and robust resources, AEA seeks to deliver sustainable, long-term value.

AEA Elevate, AEA's growth buyout strategy, partners with professional services companies to accelerate growth with technology and artificial intelligence. Offering control as well as non-control equity capital, AEA Elevate takes a solutions-oriented approach to developing investments that are suited to businesses' objectives and best position them to scale. Targeting innovative companies across the business services and healthcare services sectors, AEA Elevate's purpose-built team of investment and operating professionals works alongside leading management teams and entrepreneurs to drive long-term value creation.

For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

ABOUT TRINAMIX

Trinamix is an award-winning Oracle Platinum Partner with end-to-end expertise in Oracle SCM, ERP, EPM, Logistics, CX, and PLM applications. The Company offers comprehensive advisory and consulting, implementation, and managed services – delivering value at every stage of the cloud transformation journey. Trinamix's portfolio includes industry-specific PaaS-based solutions complementing Oracle Cloud applications, along with pre-built Accelerators and Integrators. The Company also offers a suite of AI-powered solutions, including GenAI offerings, Resilient Planning products, and Competitive Intelligence applications – driving enterprise-wide intelligence and proactive decision-making. Headquartered in the U.S., Trinamix has a global presence across Canada, U.K., Australia, Japan, UAE, and India. Learn more at www.trinamix.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

AEA Investors

Kaitlin Bilby

(212) 845-4307

[email protected]

Kate Thompson / Madeline Jones / Kate Kelley

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

Trinamix

Manish Kanani

Associate Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE AEA Investors