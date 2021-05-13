AEA Investors Expands Team with Addition of Growth-Focused Investment Professionals

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Investors ("AEA" or the "Firm"), a leading global private investment firm with over $15 billion assets under management, today announced that Bobby Bassman and Ravi Sarin, industry veterans with a 15-year professional relationship, have joined the firm to focus on growth investments in tech-enabled, software and healthcare services companies.

Bobby joins AEA with 17 years of financial industry experience at Morgan Stanley, including over 15 years of growth and private equity experience. Prior to AEA, Bobby was a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley and Founding Member and Investment Committee Member of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, the firm's $1 billion Growth Equity and Growth Credit investment fund business.

Ravi brings over 18 years of professional experience to his role at AEA, including a successful track record of growth and private equity investing. Prior to AEA, Ravi was the Founder and Managing Partner of ROCA Partners, a growth equity investment firm focused on tech-enabled services and healthcare services companies. Previously, he was a Principal in the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, and prior to Ares, Ravi was a private equity investor at Bain Capital and a consultant at Bain & Company.

"As we continually evaluate ways to grow AEA and improve the knowledge, network and capabilities of the firm, bringing Bobby and Ravi onboard was the clear next step in our strategic evolution," said Brian Hoesterey, CEO of AEA Investors. "We expect AEA's existing platforms will benefit from their expertise and proven track record driving growth within the tech-enabled, software and healthcare services sectors, expanding our investing scope and further enhancing our firm's leading position."

Based out of AEA's new San Francisco office, opening Spring 2021, Bassman and Sarin will lead an experienced team with deep sector and investment expertise as well as an extensive track record of investing in capital-efficient growth companies. The investment team includes six professionals who they have previously worked with.

"We are excited to join AEA and help capture what we believe is a significant and compelling opportunity for growth investments under the firm brand," said Bobby Bassman, Co-Head of AEA Growth. "AEA's investment experience, longstanding relationships and deep sector expertise coupled with its global presence and complementary firm resources provide a differentiated platform to strategically pursue growth investing."

"Bobby and I are thrilled to bring our highly complementary, growth-focused investment capabilities to AEA's distinguished platform," said Ravi Sarin, Co-Head of AEA Growth. "As part of the AEA family, we see an incredible opportunity to help write this new chapter, adding to the firm's successful, 50+ year history of investing."

About AEA

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Connecticut, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have over $15 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

