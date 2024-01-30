AEA Private Debt Group Leads First Lien Financing to Support Clearview Capital's Investment in AdCellerant, LLC

DENVER and NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Private Debt Group, a leading provider of private credit to the middle market, announced that it served as Lead Arranger for a first lien credit facility in support of Clearview Capital's ("Clearview") investment in AdCellerant, LLC ("AdCellerant" or the "Company"), a marketing technology and services company specializing in digital marketing, sales enablement, and training.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, AdCellerant is a pioneering marketing technology and services company specializing in digital marketing, sales enablement, and training. AdCellerant partners with media companies and agencies to provide outsourced execution across a range of cutting-edge digital marketing tactics on a white label basis, along with sales support and training on various digital tactics. This enables AdCellerant's partners to sell Madison Avenue-caliber digital marketing products to their advertiser clients, with fulfillment handled entirely by AdCellerant. These capabilities are powered by UI.Marketing, a proprietary technology platform that automates proposal generation, order management, execution, and campaign reporting, all on a white label basis. The Company is led by a highly driven and experienced management team that has worked together for more than 15 years.

Geoff Faux, Partner at Clearview, said, "From the very beginning, we have been impressed by AdCellerant's industry-leading digital marketing capabilities, innovative technology, and commitment to client success. We view these outstanding core attributes of the business as a reflection of AdCellerant's very talented and dedicated leadership team, and we look forward to working with them to continue AdCellerant's rapid growth for years to come."

"We appreciate AEA Private Debt Group's support of the transaction and their ability to provide a flexible financing solution enabling us to position the business for success. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with the AEA Private Debt Group," Faux added.

Tom Groves, Partner at AEA Private Debt Group, said, "We are proud to partner with the Clearview and AdCellerant teams to provide financing to support this transaction. AdCellerant is a leader in its market and a true partner to its customers, and we look forward to being a part of its next stage of growth."

About AEA Private Debt Group

AEA Private Debt Group makes senior debt, unitranche, junior debt and equity co-investments in middle market companies across a broad range of industries and end markets. AEA Private Debt Group provides capital to support sponsor-backed leveraged buyouts, fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives, provide partial liquidity to owners or meet other similar capital needs.

AEA Private Debt Group is part of AEA Investors LP, one of the leading, middle market private investment firms in the U.S. Founded in 1968, AEA Investors LP manages $19 billion of capital across multiple funds and investment strategies.

About Clearview Capital

Founded in 1999, Clearview Capital is a private investment firm specializing in the acquisition and recapitalization of lower-middle market companies in North America. Since inception, the Clearview Capital team has completed more than 150 transactions in a wide variety of industries. The firm is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut and has additional offices in California, North Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.clearviewcap.com.

