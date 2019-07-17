AEBIS to be Showcased at VOICE Summit 2019 in Newark NJ

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Epstein, Head of US Operations for Aebis, will present innovative solutions for high-performance vocal interfaces including a live demonstration at the Voice Summit, taking place at New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) in Newark, NJ.

The Hassle-Free way to Developing a (truly) intelligent chatbot! session will take place on Wednesday, July 24 at 3:00 pm in room CKB 217.

Watch an interview with Bruce Epstein as part of the VOICE Summit Speaker Series to get a preview of the session at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ho6Dzy0NFc4.

"Chatbots – text and voice – are a big deal," said Bruce Epstein. "Companies in all industry segments (up to 80% of all companies) are planning or have already created chatbots for customer engagement and support, as well as internal staff support. The global market will surpass $1 billion within the next 5 years."

"However, today's reality in the marketplace is very different, as witnessed by the long list of articles where negative experiences reign: disappointment, rigidness, loss of control over a company's data or even its clientele. A Google search on "Chatbot Failures" returns over 2 million hits!"

"But there is an alternative to this pessimism," added Philippe Michelin, Aebis's Global CEO. "Let's stop viewing chatbots as conversational robots, but rather as a vocal interface integrated into your information system, designed as the digital assistant for a specific function in your organization, and developed within the framework of an actual project using an agile yet architected approach."

Would you like to know more? Come see us at the Voice Summit: attend our presentation on Wednesday July 24th at 3 PM or stop by Booth K14 anytime during the event.

Visit www.voicesummit.ai/ to register for the VOICE Summit including directions to the site. If you can't attend in person, feel free to watch a recorded version at www.aebis.com/webinar.

About AEBIS

Aebis is devoted to accelerating global competitiveness by integrating the Management of human knowledge and the Architecture of Human-Machine Systems in which businesses operate.

At VOICE Summit, we will be demonstrating productive human-machine collaboration via vocal interfaces designed around @lis, an advanced set of proprietary methods and tools created to model Knowledge Domains, achieve mutual understanding, facilitate knowledge transfer, and accelerate development of advanced algorithms.

Aebis is the NYC-based spin-off of Paris-based BFD, which has assisted major financial institutions with systems architecture, process improvement, advanced business information systems, knowledge management services, and advanced algorithms for more than 30 years.

For more information about Aebis, visit us at www.aebis.com, or e-mail us at contact@aebis.com.

