AEC Advisors completes 10th M&A transaction in 2020 advising Hatch, a $1.5 Billion Global AEC Firm in its Merger with LTK, a $120 Million US Rail & Transit Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEC Advisors LLC (www.aecadvisors.com) initiated the transaction and advised Hatch, a ~$1.5 Billion revenue, global AEC firm in its completed merger with LTK, a $120 Million rail and transit firm. LTK's 450 staff of rail and transit specialists will provide Hatch with a world-renown reputation and strong leadership team upon which it can expand and become a formidable player in the US rail and transportation infrastructure markets.

This merger is AEC Advisors' 10th closed transaction in the AEC industry in 2020, and 8th transaction since May. A full list of the 18 transactions completed since 2019 is below: