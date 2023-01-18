AEC Angels Endorses Aeromine, Thornton Tomasetti Invests in their Breakthrough Wind Energy Solution

Investor group member invests in patented wind harvesting system that generates up to 50 percent more energy at same cost as rooftop solar PV

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEC Angels, an investment platform focused on emerging technologies in the architecture, engineering, and construction sectors, has endorsed Aeromine Technologies, creator of an innovative bladeless wind energy system designed to help commercial property owners meet increasing demands for on-site renewable energy. Designed to seamlessly integrate with existing building electrical and rooftop solar systems, Aeromine's scalable, motionless system easily installs on the edge of a building's rooftop. Through their investment vehicle TTWiiN IP, AEC Angels member Thornton Tomasetti has invested in Aeromine's investment round.

Aeromine units capture wind on warehouse rooftop Aeromine Unit

AEC Angels is an alliance of industry veterans that partnered to evaluate and make individual strategic investments in early-stage companies with promising technological advances. Members include Thornton Tomasetti, STO Building Group, Syska Hennessy, and SHoP Architects. The AEC Angels have endorsed Aeromine and its innovative ability to bring significantly more renewable energy to building owners across numerous industry segments.

"Aeromine's proprietary and innovative technology makes the promise of bringing the performance of wind energy to the built environment a reality that can increase on site generation 100-200% for any given project when paired with solar and battery storage" said Grant McCullagh, Director at Thornton Tomasetti and AEC Angels' Managing Director. "We're excited to lend the expertise of our members to help the company accelerate its positive impact on the built environment."

Aeromine has no external moving parts, no vibration and minimal maintenance requirements. The technology leverages aerodynamics similar to airfoils on a race car to capture and amplify each building's airflow. Requiring just 10 percent of the roof space needed by solar panels, the stationary and silent Aeromine unit generates around-the-clock energy in any weather. Aeromine systems typically consist of 20-40 units installed on the edge of a building facing the predominant wind direction. Designed to work seamlessly with a building's existing electrical system, the combination of Aeromine's wind solution with rooftop solar can generate up to 100 percent of a building's onsite energy needs, while minimizing the need for energy storage.

"It takes many different solutions to meet the major challenges presented by the need to reduce emissions," added Tom Scarangello, Executive Chairman, Thornton Tomasetti. "Aeromine is cost-effective, durable and a potential game-changer for green rooftop energy."

Aeromine CEO David Asarnow, a veteran of the climate technology industry, said "Aeromine's proprietary technology brings the performance of wind energy to the fast-growing rooftop power generation market. We are committed to helping building owners and companies meet their resilience and sustainability goals with an untapped distributed renewable energy source."

Companies piloting the innovative technology include BASF Corporation, which is testing the Aeromine system at its manufacturing plant in Wyandotte, MI.

About Aeromine Technologies

Aeromine Technologies has developed a breakthrough scalable renewable energy solution that harnesses the power of wind in an efficient system that is up to 50 percent more productive than other renewable energy alternatives. Aeromine's patented technology was validated through joint research with Sandia National Laboratories and Texas Tech University. Aeromine units install on the edge of the building roof and are motionless, silent, vibration-free, and easy to install. System installations are typically 50 kW or larger. The solution is robust, long-lasting, and requires much less rooftop space than other options to generate distributed energy. Ideal for large, flat rooftop buildings – including warehouses, big box retailers, data centers, office, and apartment buildings - Aeromine leverages financial structures, installation resources and incentives previously established by the solar industry.

About AEC Angels

The AEC Angels Fund is a Seed through Series B investment platform that draws from the knowledge of active leaders in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry to identify and support innovation. Each of the companies in AEC Angels — Thornton Tomasetti, STO Building Group, Syska Hennessy, and SHoP Architects—has its own team of innovators who are continually developing and testing new technologies, adding another dimension to our platform.

About Thornton Tomasetti

Thornton Tomasetti applies engineering and scientific principles to solve the world's challenges – starting with yours. An independent organization of creative thinkers and innovative doers collaborating from offices worldwide, our mission is to bring our clients' ideas to life and, in the process, lay the groundwork for a better, more resilient future. For more information visit www.ThorntonTomasetti.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Vimeo and YouTube.

Contact:

Great Ink Communications – 212-741-2977 [email protected]

Roxanne Donovan, Eric Gerard, Rick Van Warner, Francisco Miranda, Lindsay Church

AEC Angels – Grant G. McCullagh, [email protected]

SOURCE Aeromine Technologies