AEC Europe | Official Dodge and RAM Importer Confirms RAM Trucks Can Be Registered in the Netherlands Regularly, According to WLTP Emission Tests

MUNICH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new wave of WLTP-caused uncertainty swept over the Dutch market in January 2020, as attested by Auto Export Corporation's European subsidiary and official Dodge & RAM distributor, AEC Europe. WLTP, the new emission measurement procedure, which came into effect all over the EU on September 1, 2018, has different implications for the national legislations, and the implementation on the country level can differ, depending on the local taxation policies.

According to AEC Europe, which operates an official dealer network in most EU markets, additional clarifications were required in the Netherlands by the Dutch Office for Motor Vehicles (RDW) in order to continue registrations of the RAM 1500 Pick-Up. The importer has confirmed that it has been working with the Dutch authorities and could resume the regular registration process for its entire range of RAM Trucks, thanks to the diligent handling from both sides. The R&D team of the Munich-based importer has carried out extensive measurements in the technical laboratory and confirms that its entire range of the popular pick-up truck is WLTP compliant since 2018 and can be registered with the new certificates in the Netherlands until Dec. 31, 2021. The AEC-homologated RAM 1500 models now all have a CO 2 value of 320 g/km and the emission key "36CI". The importer further stressed that this statement does not apply to all the RAM Trucks in general but only to such homologated through AEC Europe and sold through its official dealer network, as the testing results are done and owned by the importer. Importers that failed to comply with all the necessary WLTP measurements might be facing difficulties in registering their trucks.

Andrew Pilsworth, the global CEO of the parent Auto Export Corporation (AEC) adds: "The AEC R&D Center in Munich has over two decades of experience in importing American vehicles to the European Markets, so we are well-prepared for these types of scenarios and work with different national authorities. The Dutch RDW has laid out all the concerns very clearly and in a timely manner, and thanks to our forward-looking engineering team, we were able to find the necessary information in no-time."

RAM 1500, one of the best-selling pick-up trucks in USA and Canada is available in Europe through the network of an officially appointed distributor – AEC Europe – who is responsible for testing, LPG-retrofitting, homologation and registration in the individual markets in Europe.

About AEC Europe - an Auto Export Corporation (AEC) Subsidiary

As an official importer of the Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Dodge & RAM-branded vehicles and parts in Europe, AEC Europe is responsible for the distribution and retail network development of the American brands. Over 120 European AEC dealers were officially appointed and authorized by the manufacturer. The service portfolio of the importer towards its network includes market homologation, warranty, parts, recall administration, as well as financial services, but also certification and training.

About Auto Export Corporation (AEC)

Auto Export Corporation (AEC) is a global automotive distributor and a service provider for OEMs and suppliers in the areas of general distribution (official FCA importer and distributor of Dodge & RAM vehicles and parts in Europe), market homologation incl. own R&D facility and processing center in Antwerp, parts distribution and warehouse, automotive consulting, automotive finance (partner of Santander Consumer Bank in key European markets), fleet operations, logistics solutions as well as retail operations. AEC has local operations and facilities in its focus markets in NAFTA, EMEA and APAC. Customers turn to AEC for its reliable solutions and existing infrastructure that includes a vast contractual network of retail dealerships and key partners in the automotive industry.

