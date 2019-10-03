AEC Group Ranks No. 4050 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 80 Percent

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that AEC GROUP is No. 4050 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being recognized on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list is an honor for AEC Group," said Ken Rindt, Executive Vice President, Sales and Strategic Alliances. "We relentlessly strive to deliver and provide our customers with unmatched service and superior quality as we help to guide them through the ever evolving landscape of information technology. We attribute our growth to having a great team and amazing customers and we look forward to the future."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About AEC Group

AEC Group has over 20 years of experience delivering solutions focused around data center infrastructure, virtualization, data lifecycle management, security, cloud transformation, virtual workspaces, and managed services solutions. AEC Group supports organizations ranging in size from SMB to the Fortune 100 leveraging best-of-breed technologies to address business challenges.

In this ever changing world of technology, AEC Group can be counted on as a trusted partner. For more information, please visit www.aecgroup.com.

SOURCE AEC Group

