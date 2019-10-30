AEC Resources Improves 500 Lives

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AEC Resources, Inc., Minnesota's leading recruiting and staffing agency for the architecture, engineering and construction industry, today announced it has successfully completed its 500th search assignment.

AEC Resources is dedicated to solving the hiring needs of architecture and building engineering firms. A dedicated focus of providing staffing solutions for design firms has propelled AEC Resources to the preferred recruiting partner for architecture and engineering companies in Minnesota.

"Our mission is very simple. We build teams and advance careers," said Jay Johnson, Technical Recruiter at AEC Resources. "We provide access to exceptional talent for project teams and simultaneously help architects and engineers take their next career step."

AEC Resources has a proven protocol for identifying, attracting, evaluating, and securing exceptional talent for architecture and building engineering firms. One important step in this process is industry specialization.

"We focus on one industry with a handful of positions," said Sam Teut, Senior Technical Recruiter. "Our narrow focus means we've had the pleasure of getting to know each of the people we've helped while reaching this milestone, and the numerous firms they've positively impacted."

About AEC Resources, Inc.

AEC Resources is the regional leader in providing recruitment and staffing solutions to the architecture and engineering industries. Since its founding in 2012, AEC Resources has helped the design community solve their hiring needs with flexible employment options. The company provides exceptional talent for temporary and permanent positions to keep projects on time and on budget. To learn more, visit www.aecresources.com

Media Contact:

Sam Teut

763.489.7700

228178@email4pr.com

SOURCE AEC Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aecresources.com

