Aechelon Integrates Vantor's 3D Operational Terrain into Project Orbion SkyBeam™ to Enhance ICEYE's Space-Based SAR AI Capabilities

Through this partnership, Aechelon's SkyBeam™ AI exploitation system visually fuses ICEYE's SAR detections of changes and objects on the ground with Vantor's highly accurate, global-scale 3D spatial foundation—which is updated continuously to reflect the operational terrain—to create a mission-ready synthetic environment. This integration unlocks 24/7, all-weather updates to Project Orbion's living 3D environment.

"Aechelon and Vantor have sustained a decades-long partnership—we've been continuously integrating Vantor's high-resolution imagery and advanced 3D data into our products and delivering them at scale across a range of defense programs," said Nacho Sanz-Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aechelon Technology Inc. "This marks the first integration of Vantor's software-enabled spatial intelligence capabilities with Project Orbion, expanding the roster of industry leaders we've brought together to advance next-generation geospatial intelligence."

Vantor's 3D spatial foundation includes 3D terrain and 3D building footprints covering over 95% of Earth's landmass and is accurate to within 3 meters in all dimensions. It is kept continuously up to date by Vantor's industry-leading imaging satellite constellation—which can revisit the same location on Earth up to 15 times per day—and is delivered to the SkyBeam environment via Vantor's Tensorglobe™ spatial intelligence platform.

Project Orbion represents the industry's first AI-enabled Digital Twin of the Earth—a continuously updated, sensor-fused 3D environment that integrates satellite imagery, radar intelligence, photogrammetry, and real-time detections into a single exploitable picture.

The proof of concept highlights Aechelon's open AI exploitation environment capable of fusing heterogeneous geospatial sources. The system uses Aechelon's AI algorithms to extract detailed 3D vegetation and process Vantor building footprints for 3D models. Aechelon's dynamic moving models then correlate ICEYE SAR detections, transforming them into precise, real-time 3D representations against a fused, high-fidelity terrain backdrop.

Aechelon AI also enhances Vantor imagery and elevation data through machine learning–based environmental modeling, including real-time snow accumulation synchronized with ICEYE SAR satellite passes, further refining the visual fidelity and elevation accuracy.

Aechelon's overall system is enabling operators to interactively visualize moving targets and new structures or others changes with high accuracy.

Together, Aechelon, Vantor, ICEYE, and Project Orbion advance Aechelon's mission to deliver next-generation geospatial intelligence—providing U.S. and allied forces with correlated, high-fidelity, mission-ready synthetic environments. Beyond defense, the initiative supports disaster response, emergency management, and autonomous AI system training.

Built on Aechelon's SkyBeam™ platform, Project Orbion represents the future of Aechelon's global, continuously updated, sensor-fused geospatial ecosystem. The live demonstration at I/ITSEC 2025 will showcase the quality of the fused 3D environments.

For more details on Project Orbion's rapid update capabilities, visit https://aechelon.com/solutions/project-orbion.

About Vantor:

Vantor is forging the new frontier of spatial intelligence to unlock a more autonomous, interoperable world. We give decision makers and operators the power to build a unified intelligence picture, delivering the clarity they need to navigate what's happening now and shape what's coming next. We fuse data from the world's most capable imaging satellites with real-time sensor feeds from space, air, and ground to create an AI-ready digital twin of Earth. Our spatial intelligence platform automates every part of the cycle—from tasking to collection to production—to update and analyze this foundation at the pace of change. Our products drive deeper mission-critical insights and connect the next generation of autonomous systems across the defense, intelligence, and commercial landscape.

About ICEYE:

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth faster and more accurately than ever before. Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, giving customers unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

About Aechelon:

Aechelon is a global leader in simulation and training systems, specializing in geo-specific flight simulators and physics-based sensor AI training. Aechelon's cutting-edge Synthetic Reality (SR) platform replicates real-world environments with unmatched realism, enabling both humans and machines to operate effectively in complex, detail-rich environments. This technology allows pilots and emergency responders to train for complex, high-stakes situations in immersive, ultra-realistic virtual settings.

Developed for the most demanding training, simulation and analysis missions, Aechelon's Synthetic Reality has been the trusted tactical simulation choice of militaries throughout the free world for decades and now brings the same trusted architecture to civilian applications. Aechelon Technology is a Sagewind Capital platform company – please visit www.aechelon.ai for more information.

Aechelon and Skybeam are trademarks of Aechelon Technology, Inc.

SOURCE Aechelon Technology Inc.

