AECOM and Aquatech to Deliver PFAS Destruction with DE-FLUORO™ Technology

CANONSBURG, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, and Aquatech, a global leader in water and process technology, have announced an agreement to accelerate the deployment of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) destruction technology. This collaboration brings together a wealth of experience, combining AECOM's water and environmental practice, ranked number-one by ENR, and innovative DE-FLUORO™ PFAS destruction technology with Aquatech's industry-leading process and electrochemical technology expertise and history of scaling end-to-end technology solutions and services. This synergy of two established industry players will help accelerate DE-FLUORO as a leading PFAS destruction solution.

"As AECOM continues to accelerate the development of our proprietary DE-FLUORO PFAS destruction technology, our agreement with Aquatech provides the capability to offer full-service commercialization from initial evaluation to on-site treatment programs," said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM's global Environment business. "This agreement will help integrate our solutions into existing wastewater processes and strengthen our industry-leading PFAS practice to address our clients' nuanced contamination challenges."

Backed by six years of research, development, and demonstration, DE-FLUORO is a patented, field-proven electrochemical oxidation technology that destroys PFAS. This process has been deployed on a variety of waste streams within the United States, Australia, and Europe and across a range of industry sectors to successfully achieve environmentally friendly PFAS destruction.

"Our Global Water business continues to advance its industry leadership thanks to our teams' ongoing innovation in identifying, treating, and—critically—destroying PFAS for clients worldwide," said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM's global Water business. "This new agreement with Aquatech's skilled practitioners is expected to bolster DE-FLUORO's status as a go-to solution, giving more communities access to safe, affordable and sustainable PFAS destruction technologies."

The agreement is expected to target challenging applications, such as aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) clean-outs, PFAS-impacted rinse water, ion exchange resin still bottom waste, reverse osmosis brine, separated and concentrated industrial and municipal waste streams, and landfill leachate.

"Our key differentiator is our ability to understand and integrate customer needs with a complete, engineered PFAS management and destruction solution. This includes separation, concentration, and destruction, supported by necessary treatability studies, analytical support, and onsite operation and maintenance services," said C Ravi, President and CTO of Aquatech. "This agreement enables both companies to accelerate technology adoption with deployable assets. Together, we provide an essential, economically viable service that addresses the urgent need for safe and reliable PFAS destruction."

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

At Aquatech, we tackle the challenges of water scarcity and complexity by leveraging technology, expertise, and financing to deliver comprehensive solutions that reduce carbon and water footprint. As a leading global provider of water and process technology solutions, we help the world's most recognized companies achieve their sustainability and operational goals by implementing innovative approaches for water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge, and critical minerals recovery. Our work catalyzes the transition toward a more sustainable future and showcases our commitment to addressing water's role in climate adaptation. Learn more at www.aquatech.com.

