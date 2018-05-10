AECOM Hits Record Backlog with $50 Billion in Projects, but Exits Gas-Fired Power, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--AECOM Technology Corporation (Los Angeles, California), a provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, is shifting its outlook after it achieved a record backlog at the end of its fiscal second quarter. Although growth in the pipeline and transportation-related businesses has been impressive, uncertainties in the power-generation business have altered future projects substantially. Industrial Info is tracking more than $50 billion in active projects involving AECOM, including more than $10.4 billion worth that are nearing or under construction.
Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects featuring AECOM, including the company's last natural gas-fired, combined-cycle project, two major pipelines and a subway extension.
Other companies featured: Alliant Energy Corporation, General Electric, Exxon Mobil Corporation, TransCanada Corporation and Chevron Corporation.
