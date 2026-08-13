AECOM Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into AECOM (ACM)

AECOM investors were told adjusted EPS of $1.29 and a $5.95 full-year midpoint; the reported quarter came in at an adjusted loss of roughly $0.50 per share, and Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A roughly $1.79-per-share gap now separates what AECOM (NYSE: ACM) told investors its adjusted earnings were and the adjusted loss of approximately $0.50 per share reported alongside a full-year outlook cut to about $4.05 at the midpoint. Investors who lost money on ACM shares are encouraged to click here to submit your information at no cost. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Two numbers, side by side: on the February 10, 2026 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Troy Rudd stated that "adjusted EBITDA of $287 million and adjusted EPS of $1.29 exceed our expectations." The quarter that drove the stock decline was reported at an adjusted loss of roughly $0.50 per share against consensus of approximately $1.46 to $1.51.

The forward numbers moved the same direction. Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Kapoor said on that same call that the Company "now expect[s] adjusted EPS of $5.95 at the midpoint of our range as compared to $5.75 previously." The midpoint investors were later given was approximately $4.05 -- a difference of roughly $1.90 per share.

Shareholders who purchased ACM stock and suffered a loss may have their potential recovery reviewed at no charge , or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ACM Investigation

Q: How much did ACM stock drop? A: AECOM shares declined after the Company reported revenue down approximately 14.2% year over year to roughly $3.59 billion, an adjusted loss of about $0.50 per share versus consensus near $1.46 to $1.51, and a full-year adjusted EPS outlook of approximately $4.05 at the midpoint. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether AECOM made materially false or misleading statements regarding its adjusted earnings results and full-year adjusted EPS guidance, including statements that adjusted EPS reached new highs and that full-year profit guidance was being increased.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ACM investigation? A: Investors who purchased ACM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do ACM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery . No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ACM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ACM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP