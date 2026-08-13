Cellebrite DI Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) shareholders lost money when the stock sold off more than 30% following the Company's Q2 2026 results -- Levi & Korsinsky is investigating the Company's disclosures concerning their previous projections and related discussions.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) shares dropped after the Company's Q2 2026 report reported revenue targets below consensus and slashed guidance accordingly. If you lost money on CLBT, you are encouraged to submit your information for a no-cost loss review. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 11, 2026, during Cellebrite's fourth quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call, CFO David Barter highlighted the Company's "net new ARR growth in Q4 was back to prior year levels" which was in accord with "remarks and the confidence" management provided that "growth would reaccelerate in FY'26." On the back of this purported reacceleration, CFO Barter continued, projecting 2026 "ARR in the range of $567 million to $573 million or 18% to 19% growth."

By Cellebrite's Q2, 2026 earnings call, however, net new ARR was performing "roughly flat year-over-year," and overall ARR guidance was reduced to just $550 million to $560 million or 14% to 16% growth following a quarter that produced ARR of just $507.8 million, a shy of the $510 million floor the Company had previously projected.

Shareholders who purchased CLBT and suffered losses are encouraged to have their potential recovery evaluated at no cost. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CLBT Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the CLBT investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased CLBT securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CLBT investigation?A: Investors who purchased CLBT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Cellebrite DI Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 ARR and revenue outlook and the strength of Inseyets conversion expansion. When the Company reported a Q2 2026 revenue miss and lowered full-year guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do CLBT investors need to do right now?A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CLBT shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CLBT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP