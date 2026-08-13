Ardelyx Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Ardelyx (ARDX)

ARDX closed at $4.00 on August 7, 2026 -- down 17.86% -- after Q2 product revenue of $118.1 million came in below consensus and analysts cut price targets in accord.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares closed at $4.00 on August 7, 2026, an 17.86% single-session decline, after the Company reported second quarter 2026 product revenue of $118.1 million and a loss of approximately $(0.07) per share -- both below consensus estimates. Investors who suffered losses on ARDX are encouraged to request a review of your ARDX losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The quarterly breakdown released after the close on August 6, 2026 showed IBSRELA product revenue of $86.2 million and XPHOZAH product revenue of $31.9 million. Alongside the results, Ardelyx lowered its full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance to $350 million to $370 million from $410 million to $430 million, and are reassessing the timing of its long-term $1 billion revenue target for IBSRELA.

Analyst reaction followed immediately with multiple covering firms cutting their price targets following the release and the stock fell nearly 18%. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of Ardelyx shareholders.

Shareholders who lost money on Ardelyx stock may have their losses evaluated at no cost . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ARDX Investigation

Q: How much did ARDX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 17.86%, a decline of roughly $0.87 per share, closing at $4.00 on August 7, 2026 after the Company reported second quarter results below consensus and lowered its full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ARDX investigation? A: Investors who purchased ARDX stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Who is conducting the ARDX investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased ARDX securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do ARDX investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery . No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ARDX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ARDX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP