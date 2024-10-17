AECOM PRESENTS A FREE STEM SATURDAY FESTIVAL IN INGLEWOOD FOR KIDS K-12 EXECUTED BY STEM GLOBAL ACTION

Kids Will Learn About Structures & Design

WHAT:

Created by STEM Global Action (SGA), STEM SATURDAY events feature in-person, community-based opportunities for students and parents to learn STEM together. Students participate in engaging, hands-on, inquiry-based activities where they can ask questions, conduct experiments, design and build solutions, and engage in three-dimensional learning at community sites. This FREE interactive STEM SATURDAY event will feature exciting opportunities for students to build and test their own wooden structures! Participants can look forward to engaging in hands-on design challenges, teamwork, problem-solving experiences, and learning about engineering and architecture principles.

To ensure participation, we invite students to register by visiting: registration.stemnola.com. We also seek enthusiastic college students and STEM professionals to volunteer and engage with our participants. Volunteers will receive a $50 stipend for their valuable contributions. Interested individuals can sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf_529XOB17wDYwv18YyZ0e3zybHyMCAHhmtQULm_zD8cA_jg/viewform.

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design, and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM believes that infrastructure creates opportunities for everyone, uplifts communities and promotes sustainability.

WHO:

AECOM

STEM Global Action

WHERE:

Inglewood High School

231 S. Grevillea Ave., Inglewood, CA 90301

WHEN:

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Media Contact:

Jim Pittman, 504-583-5862, [email protected]

ABOUT STEM GLOBAL ACTION

In 2013, Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA, a New Orleans-based non-profit committed to expanding STEM education at churches, community centers, and schools, particularly in communities of color. His goal is to make STEM education available in ALL communities. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action , a campaign, and network of affiliates, including STEM NOLA, that pursues STEM education for children, parents, and communities across the U.S. and abroad. His initiatives have impacted more than 160,000+ students, 22,000 families, and 5,150 schools across the U.S. and in five other countries. Dr. Mackie holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Morehouse College and a Bachelor's, Master's, and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech. An archive of the Let's Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast is HERE. It features interviews with guests from all aspects of STEM – entrepreneurs, educators, corporate leaders, students – who talk about the importance of STEM in our lives today.

