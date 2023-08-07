Aecon-Wachs Hires New VP of U.S. Operations, Nuclear

JACKSON, S.C., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aecon-Wachs, a US-based corporation serving the Industrial and Power Generation markets, has announced the addition of Brad Smalldridge to the company as Vice President of U.S. Operations, Nuclear.

Smalldridge brings more than three decades of senior leadership experience and will be responsible for leading the Aecon-Wachs nuclear business in the U.S. with a focus on strategic growth and business development in this evolving market. He has previously held executive roles with major nuclear service providers, utilities, and has served in the U.S. Federal and commercial nuclear markets.

"At Aecon-Wachs, we are building a team with a strong culture, providing specialty services for our clients while leveraging Aecon's experience to grow our support for U.S. Nuclear Plant Life Extension, Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Plant Construction, and Federal Services," said Smalldridge.

"Brad has extensive experience leading organizations into new business markets and growing existing markets in the U.S. His expertise in developing leadership teams, managing and implementing services in support of the U.S. commercial nuclear market, and commercial business development will be key to the growth of Aecon-Wachs," shared Thomas Clochard EVP, Nuclear & Civil, Aecon Group Inc (Aecon).

Aecon-Wachs is positioned for strategic growth in the U.S. as the team works closely with its parent company, Aecon Group. Among other projects, Aecon is participating in the development and building of North America's first grid-scale SMR through Ontario Power Generation's (OPG's) Darlington New Nuclear Project (DNNP), and is the provider of all construction services for the DNNP including project management, construction planning, and execution as part of an Integrated Project Delivery partnership with OPG, GE Hitachi and SNC-Lavalin.

Aecon-Wachs has several additional senior management announcements forthcoming.

About Aecon-Wachs

Aecon-Wachs has served the Industrial and Power Generation markets for more than 30 years. Aecon-Wachs, a total solutions provider across the United States, in collaboration with parent company Aecon Group supports clients in the construction, maintenance, and decommissioning of plants, and provides a full spectrum of Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC), maintenance, and manufacturing services specifically tailored to meet the demanding requirements of the nuclear power and industrial markets. Follow Aecon-Wachs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a national Canadian construction and infrastructure development company with global experience and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

