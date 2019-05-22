AEE Launches Program to Reduce Energy Demand and Lower Cost for Energy Efficiency Projects

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Energy Efficiency (AEE) today announced a new, wide-ranging program for commercial building owners to reduce energy demand and, as a result, significantly decrease the need for utilities to build new generating capacity or purchase expensive outsourced power to meet future energy demand.

"We have taken a proven program to reduce energy demand and the cost to complete energy savings projects, and are applying it on a broad-scale to the marketplace," said Sid Pelston, founder of the Alliance. "The program's magnitude can help achieve the reductions in energy consumption that will deliver important benefits for our economy, the environment, and utilities."

Central to the program is AEE's partnerships with trade associations in a wide range of industries, whose membership encompasses virtually every segment of the marketplace and collectively represents enormous purchasing power. These trade associations have established relationships and channels of communication with their members and are able to create broad scale awareness of economically compelling energy reduction opportunities, he noted.

Mr. Pelston, whose energy background dates back to 1976, said, "The massive, collective buying power of the trade associations has motivated installation contractors and manufacturers of energy products to offer substantially lower costs to complete projects. As a result, commercial building owners can complete projects to reduce energy cost by up to 80% at no cost at all, or costs so low to often be recovered through energy savings in as little as 3 to 12 months."

"Despite the wide range of available energy-saving technologies and compelling economics, the broad marketplace still has little awareness of the opportunity, and has done little to participate," he said. "The Alliance for Energy Efficiency focus is to change that by commercializing energy efficiency through this program."

As the growth in energy demand continues, Mr. Pelston noted, utilities will have to incur the enormous costs of building or upgrading power plants and distribution grid capacity, acquire expensive outsourced power, and accelerate the replacement of fossil fuel plants with renewable sources. Such projects can take years, and in some locales they may effectively be impossible because of environmental and regulatory constraints.

"The AEE program has the potential to reduce energy demand by a sizeable enough scale to enable utilities to meet future energy supply needs at significantly lower cost than any other option," he said. "This program not only reduces operating costs for businesses and allows utilities to minimize the need for costly new capacity, but it offers important benefits for the environment and for local economies, creating significant new business activity and jobs."

The AEE program includes a full range of energy technologies, including, but not limited to LED lighting, HVAC, controls, building management systems, demand control ventilation, variable frequency drives, window films and power factor correction.

