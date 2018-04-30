AEE's Mach 4 To Meet Growing Demand for UAV

Measuring a little over two-feet in length, the AEE's Mach 4 is capable of traveling at a cruising speed of close to 30 miles per hour with a range of almost two miles and flight times up to 40 minutes in length. Its sophisticated Y-12 ground station hand controller is equipped with 1.4 gigahertz for flight control, offering a steady and sure control experience. The drone package comes with an aluminum siding carrying case that includes a professional charger and battery pack along with three antennas which are attached to the ground station, which supports a 5.8GHz video transmission and a 1.4 GHz digital radio system. Equipped with an YT35, standard 4K camera with a 1 / 2.3-megapixel sensor, the Mach 4 is designed to deliver crisp, clear images. The Mach 4 will also have available 10:1 zoom camera payload as well as an advanced optical thermal payload for search & rescue along with inspection missions

"We are pleased to offer to the Mach 4 to our commercial customers around the world because we expect the Mach 4 to raise the bar and redefine value in the commercial UAV industry," said AEE founder and CEO Andy Zheng. "One key advantage, for example, of the Mach 4 is its long flight time and we also believe its ground station controller is in a class by itself for similar products at this price point."

AEE's Mach 4 will be available to select resellers in June. Packages are expected to start in the $5,500 range, for the base configuration.

AEE Aviation Technology Inc. has been a leader in developing and manufacturing professional, advanced and reliable recording equipment since 1999. This includes UAV drone systems, action cameras such as the MagicCam and police recording equipment. A pioneer in combining wireless audio and video transmission as well as image and processing and intelligent control technologies, AEE products are proudly distributed worldwide in over 55 countries and regions across major retail chain outlets. AEE Aviation Technology Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China with offices in Munich, Germany and Walnut, Calif. www.aeeusa.com

