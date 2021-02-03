AEFIS is First Ed Tech Company to Attain IMS Global CLR Certification

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEFIS, the leading education technology company that partners with higher education to improve learner success through empowering authentic assessment for lifelong learning, successfully completed the IMS Global Learning Consortium ® certification for the Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) standard, making AEFIS the first software to achieve IMS CLR certification. This certification adds to AEFIS's portfolio of certifications including Competencies and Academic Standards Exchange®(CASE®), Open Badges, and Learning Tools Interoperability® (LTI), demonstrating AEFIS's commitment to interoperability.

"UMBC purchased AEFIS as part of our implementation planning for our CLR efforts. We found that AEFIS is creating a product that does all the hard things necessary that traditional SIS ERPs have stayed away from because those tools are more difficult... AEFIS can do student evaluation, faculty workload reporting, syllabus, Comprehensive Learner Record, and learning outcomes. With these capabilities I am confident that AEFIS will be the pace-setter in driving adoption of CLR." said Jack Suess, EDUCAUSE 2020 Leadership Award Recipient and University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) Vice President of Information Technology and CIO. Tweet this (PRNewsfoto/AEFIS)

AEFIS—Assessment, Evaluation, Feedback, and Intervention System— is a modern SaaS solution with integrated, all-in-one solutions that contribute to higher education efficiencies and empowering student success initiatives at scale. As a relentless ed tech leader, AEFIS progressed despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19, keenly focused on increasing interoperability and the logical innovation for skills recognition.

"We wanted to develop technology to enable more informed decisions, creating more robust, open-minded discussions with students and mentors," said Mustafa Sualp, AEFIS CEO and founder. "We are thrilled to announce our IMS Global CLR certification, which allows students to leverage their learning achievements through our technology and accelerate our efforts to meet heightened interest in providing CLR to our higher education partners to improve student discourse, engagement, and even corporate education efforts."

In addition to being the first to become IMS CLR certified, AEFIS CTO, Ozgur Yogurtcu, received a 2020 IMS Leadership Award for Comprehensive Learner Record. As co-chair for the IMS CLR Workgroup, Yogurctu led the development and testing protocols for IMS's certification software, pioneering CLR for K-12 and higher education, and enabling providers to become IMS CLR certified.

"IMS Comprehensive Learner Record CLR is a groundbreaking standard that empowers learners to curate their achievements and share stories of their learning journey—from K-12 through higher education through workplace learning—in a secure, verifiable digital record," said Rob Abel, Ed.D., chief executive officer, IMS Global Learning Consortium. "We are grateful for AEFIS's leadership in becoming the first IMS member organization to certify CLR interoperability, enabling a more robust and connected digital credentials ecosystem."

Although CLR was always in AEFIS's roadmap, the abrupt pivot to online education accelerated the demand for interactive tools that advance delivery models to a widening field of learners. AEFIS end-to-end CLR platform puts equity front and center, empowering students to use their own data from authentic learning experiences to find careers and share their verified achievements with employers.

"UMBC purchased AEFIS as part of our implementation planning for our CLR efforts . We found that AEFIS is creating a product that does all the hard things necessary that traditional SIS ERPs have stayed away from because those tools are more difficult... AEFIS can do student evaluation, faculty workload reporting, syllabus, Comprehensive Learner Record, and learning outcomes. With these capabilities I am confident that AEFIS will be the pace-setter in driving adoption of CLR." said Jack Suess, EDUCAUSE 2020 Leadership Award Recipient and University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) Vice President of Information Technology and CIO.

UMBC joins a community of AEFIS partners who will implement CLR this academic year. Many of these CLR leaders will present at this upcoming IMS Global Digital Credentials Summit from March 1st - March 4th. AEFIS is a proud sponsor for this and other IMS Global community events.

About AEFIS

AEFIS is the leading Education Technology company that partners with higher education to improve learner success and empower authentic lifelong learning. AEFIS is an all-in-one assessment platform that streamlines the assessment challenges for institutions of higher education and their stakeholders. Its mission is to help higher education transition to authentic assessment for learning - a mission built on the belief that education and knowledge are the most powerful tools to evoke change. Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) has been one of the key priorities for AEFIS in our quest to provide explicit evidence of student learning in the journey toward meeting and exceeding outcomes.

AEFIS Corporate Site: www.aefis.com

AEFIS Community Learning Site: www.aefisacademy.org

For more information contact:

Suzanne Carbonaro, AEFIS

Director of Academic Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE AEFIS

Related Links

http://www.aefis.com

