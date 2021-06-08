AEFIS Partners with Student Affairs Assessment Leaders to Expand Professional Learning

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEFIS , the leading education technology company that partners with higher education to improve learner success through empowering authentic assessment for lifelong learning, announces its formal partnership with Student Affairs Assessment Leaders (SAAL) . Together, their mission is to broaden the scope for assessment professional development nationwide. The collaboration adds to both the AEFIS and SAAL portfolio of professional learning resources, which include open online courses, live and on-demand webinars, research and a robust network of higher education leaders across the country.

AEFIS—Assessment, Evaluation, Feedback, and Intervention System— is a modern SaaS solution designed to help higher education demonstrate educational impact through a unified platform for assessment management, learner success, and continuous improvement. As a response to COVID-19 and academic leaders calling for a space to connect with one another as campuses went dark, AEFIS created AEFIS Academy. AEFIS Academy is an open online community dedicated to professional learning and networking with a laserlight focus on assessment, strategic planning and best practices for teaching and learning. AEFIS Academy has over 1400 members representing faculty, administrators and staff from institutions across the country.

"Our passion at AEFIS is to empower higher education leaders with resources they need to enhance student and faculty success. Our academic partners were very clear with us that they needed a place to connect when campuses, conferences and collaborations went remote due to the pandemic," said Mustafa Sualp, AEFIS Founder and CEO. "We answered with AEFIS Academy—a dedicated community of academic leaders who exchange ideas through live events, collaborate on panels and innovate new ways of doing things in a network of trusted relationships. SAAL is not only a welcome addition to AEFIS Academy but a valuable asset for the community and we are excited to support SAAL in any way we can."

Overarchingly, SAAL seeks to improve the quality of assessment practices within student affairs divisions across the country through an active network of assessment professionals, experts, and faculty, who are committed to sharing knowledge and resources, advancing critical conversations, and producing and distributing high quality resources related to student affairs assessment. A big component of SAAL offerings includes Applying & Leading Assessment in Student Affairs , an open online course offered for free annually to all interested in assessment.

"We are grateful to partner with AEFIS and excited for what the future holds. Our open course provides resources and structured space to support those leading assessment activities, having a large-scale impact with more than 1000 people annually enrolled," said Dr. Joseph Levy, Open Course Manager and Instructor for SAAL & Executive Director of Assessment and Accreditation at National Louis University . "I'm excited to leverage the many features and components of AEFIS Academy, showcasing the robust learning environment for past and current assessment course participants to share and advancing conversations related to creating and maintaining a culture of assessment in student affairs."



Mike Rudolph, Director of Institutional Effectiveness at University of Kentucky , is an active member of AEFIS Academy as well as a supporter of SAAL. He is excited to see the two organizations combine for a comprehensive learning experience for everyone. "This exciting partnership represents the coupling of a dynamic organization like SAAL with an equally dynamic technology solution and team, which can only serve to grow its membership and impact," said Rudolph. "It also paves the way for other professional organizations to partner with AEFIS and to promote greater collaboration and networking across organizations as more come online."

AEFIS and SAAL will use their collaboration on the SAAL Open Course to positively impact the development of more resources to keep higher education leaders current in their work — including the Assessment Professionals Hub , community-curated multimodal resources for assessment practitioners.

About SAAL

Student Affairs Assessment Leaders (SAAL) is a dynamic group of assessment leaders whose mission is to create an open and welcoming environment for educators who coordinate and/or contribute to assessment for and within divisions of student affairs to share and receive information and resources that will advance their work. SAAL seeks to improve the quality of assessment practice within student affairs by creating an active network of student affairs assessment professionals, experts, and faculty, who are committed to sharing knowledge and resources, identifying and advancing critical conversations, and producing and distributing high quality training materials and research related to student affairs assessment. For more information go to http://studentaffairsassessment.org/ or contact Dr. Joseph Levy, Executive Director of Assessment and Accreditation at National Louis University and Open Course Manager and Instructor for SAAL, at [email protected] .

About AEFIS

AEFIS is the leading education technology company that partners with higher education to improve learner success and empower authentic lifelong learning. AEFIS is committed to empowering institutions to demonstrate educational impact through a unified platform for assessment management, learner success, and continuous improvement to help activate authentic lifelong learning. Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) has been one of the key priorities for AEFIS— reinforcing that learning happens everywhere with verified evidence of student learning from course, co-curricular engagements, student employment, and even student self-identified experiences. AEFIS is the first company to be certified in the IMS Global CLR Standard . For more information visit AEFIS Community Learning Site at www.aefisacademy.org and AEFIS Corporate Site at www.aefis.com , or contact Suzanne Carbonaro, Director of Academic Partnerships of AEFIS, at [email protected] .

SOURCE AEFIS

Related Links

http://www.aefis.com

