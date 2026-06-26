Aegea Announces R$1.7 Billion in New Long-Term Financing

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Aegea Saneamento

Jun 26, 2026, 17:00 ET

SÃO PAULO, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegea Saneamento announced today, June 26, 2026, R$1.7 billion in new long-term financing transactions, reinforcing its strategy of diversifying funding sources, extending its debt maturity profile, and supporting the Company's investment plan.

The transactions include the disbursement of R$825 million to Corsan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), with a 14-year maturity; the disbursement of R$420 million to Águas de Manaus from BNDES, with a 19-year maturity; the disbursement of R$57.8 million to Ambiental Ceará 2 from Banco do Nordeste (BNB), with a 22-year maturity; and the execution of a R$350 million financing agreement for Águas de Manaus with Banco da Amazônia, with maturity of up to 18 years.

The new transactions reinforce Aegea's strategy of financing its investments through structured funding sources aligned with the long-term maturity profile of infrastructure and sanitation assets. With these transactions, the Company has secured R$5.6 billion in financing commitments year to date, R$5.0 billion of which have already been disbursed. The proceeds will support the execution of the Company's investment plan, expand sanitation service coverage, and advance universal access targets in the regions currently served by Aegea, further strengthening the contracted organic growth potential of its portfolio.

SOURCE Aegea Saneamento

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