Aegea reports Ecosystem pro forma EBITDA of BRL 3 billion in 1Q26, a recurring growth of 65.3%

Company expands operational cash generation by 33%, driven by a BRL 700 million increase in collections.

SÃO PAULO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegea Saneamento, the leader in Brazil's basic sanitation sector, began 2026 with robust operational results and significant progress, consolidating its position as one of the country's leading infrastructure platforms. In the first quarter of the year, the Company reported Ecosystem net revenue, which includes the results of Águas do Rio (a company not consolidated into Aegea's financial statements) – of BRL 4.9 billion, representing a growth of 13.5% compared to the same period in 2025.

The performance reflects the maturation of operations and the expansion of the customer base across different regions of Brazil. The Company posted recurring Ecosystem EBITDA of BRL 3 billion, a growth of 65.3% higher t compared to the first quarter of last year.

Another highlight of the quarter was the advancement in operational cash generation, which increased by 33%, driven by the continued turnaround of concessionaires and an approximately BRL 700 million increase in collections, representing growth of 16.3%, above the 13.5% increase in net revenue, reinforcing the Company's efficiency gains and operational maturity. Aegea continues to invest in expanding services and its customer base. Ecosystem Capex totaled BRL 1.6 billion in the quarter.

These investments enabled the connection of approximately 1.1 million new connections and benefited around 3 million people across the country. In addition, another 1.1 million connections were incorporated through inorganic growth, with the addition of the Águas do Pará and Águas do Piauí concessions. As a result, Aegea reached 14.6 million connections served, representing a 16.9% expansion in its operational base.

As part of its corporate governance strengthening process, the Company announced a structured plan to enhance systems, processes, and internal controls. The initiative, approved by the Board of Directors, includes diagnostics, evolution of systems architecture, and expanded process integration, as well as strengthening the controllership, accounting, and risk areas, including the hiring of the new Controllership Director, Marcos Badollato.

Aegea has also implemented a plan to review investments, costs, and expenses, while maintaining priority investments for the year, with an estimated reduction of BRL 1.25 billion per year over the next five years, equivalent to approximately 10% compared to 2025 levels.

"The quarter's results reinforce Aegea's consistent trajectory of expansion assets turnaround, as we continue to advance operational and financial performance while improving our processes and the quality of financial information, in line with our commitment to continuous improvement," says Radamés Casseb, CEO of Aegea Saneamento.

Currently, the Company operates in 15 states and 893 cities, serving more than 39 million people. Over recent years, Aegea has consolidated its expansion from a regional operation into one of Brazil's largest private infrastructure investment platforms, with strong execution capabilities in sanitation projects.

In March 2026, Aegea also received a BRL 1.2 billion capital injection, reinforcing shareholders' confidence in the Company's long-term strategy and growth potential.

About Aegea

Aegea operates sanitation assets across all regions of Brazil. Through sustainable growth, the Company expanded from serving six municipalities in 2010 to more than 890 in 2025, across 15 states, benefiting more than 39 million people. In 2023, it expanded its operations into the final disposal of urban solid waste, reinforcing its role in developing integrated solutions for Brazil's environmental challenges. The Company's leadership position and growth trajectory have been made possible by its business model, which is based on efficiency and operational expertise, financial discipline, and alignment with ESG principles. For more information, visit: http://www.aegea.com.br/

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Aegea Saneamento