Aegea maintains sustainable growth, with pro forma net revenue of R$ 18 billion, a 21% increase compared to 2024.

SÃO PAULO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegea Saneamento closed 2025 once again consolidating its growth trajectory. The Company reported pro forma net revenue of R$ 18.3 billion, a 21% increase compared to the previous year, reflecting the strengthening of its operations and expansion across different regions of Brazil.

Aegea is currently the leading private sanitation company in Brazil, operating in 15 states, 893 cities, and serving more than 39 million people. In recent years, the Company has evolved from a regional player into one of the main infrastructure investment platforms in Brazil, with a strong track record in growth and execution sanitation projects.

This context of strong growth and increasing complexity required improvements in processes and financial information. The Company conducted, together with auditors, an in-depth technical review, including the reprocessing of prior periods. The financial statements were issued with an unqualified opinion, with no impact on liquidity or covenants compliance.

The Company's performance follows the consistent evolution of its operations, with growth in the number of customers served, the start of new concessions, and efficiency gains. In the period, pro forma EBITDA reached R$ 10.3 billion, up 24%, and Operating Cash Flow grew 45%, reaching R$ 6.7 billion.

Throughout 2025, Aegea invested R$ 8.6 billion, of which R$ 7.3 billion was allocated to infrastructure expansion and modernization. Investments were primarily directed toward expanding access to water and sewage services, contributing to bringing sanitation to millions of people and advancing the challenge of universalization in Brazil.

This growth was also driven by the start of five new operations, including relevant projects such as Águas do Piauí, Águas do Pará, and PPP Ambiental Paraná 2.

On the financial front, the Company raised approximately R$ 22.3 billion throughout 2025, strengthening its capital structure and creating conditions to sustain growth in the coming years. A significant portion of these resources was allocated to debt management, extending maturities and reducing costs.

Aegea's growth is supported by a combination of financial discipline, access to diversified funding sources, and operational efficiency. The Company also advanced in governance and access to capital markets, with the conversion of its registration to category "A" at the CVM, increasing flexibility for future fundraising.

According to André Pires, CFO of Aegea, "This performance reflects the maturity of our portfolio and the consistent value generation of our assets, considering the lower per capita concession fees paid in auctions with higher efficiency margins of the sector, with a 45% increase in operating cash generation in 2025, reaching R$ 6.7 billion."

With a consistent trajectory and robust investments, Aegea reinforces its position as a key player in Brazilian sanitation and advances toward universalization, combining solidity, responsible investments, and social impact.

About Aegea

Aegea operates through sanitation assets across all regions of Brazil. With sustainable growth, the Company has expanded from six municipalities served in 2010 to more than 890 in 2025, across 15 states, benefiting more than 39 million people. The Company's leadership position and evolution are the result of its business model, based on efficiency and operational expertise, financial discipline, and alignment with ESG principles. For more information, visit: http://www.aegea.com.br/en

SOURCE Aegea Saneamento