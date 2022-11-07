Aegea ranks world 1st among sanitation peers in Sustainalytics ESG Rating ranking

Company also ranked world 1st in the Business Ethics, Corporate Governance and Community Relations categories

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegea, the leading private company in Brazil's sanitation sector, has been ranked world 1st among sanitation peers in the ESG Rating ranking by Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG research, ratings and analytics firm that supports investors around the world, belonging to the Morningstar group. Aegea also ranked world 1st in the Corporate Governance, Business Ethics and Community Relations categories.

According to André Pires, CFO of Aegea, this recognition is the outcome of the company's commitment to the ESG pillars and the results of its core business, which is improving health and dignity to its consumers. "Our business model is based on operating efficiency, responsible investments and returns for its shareholders, with practices always aligned with ESG principles. This achievement is proof of the result of our focus," he said.

Currently, over 12,000 companies from diverse sectors around the world have their ESG risk assessed by Sustainalytics.For sanitation companies, more than 50 ESG significant aspects for the sector are evaluated.Since the rating assesses risk exposure, the lower the score the higher the ranking.

Through its ESG Committee, Aegea monitors and guides its diverse ESG initiatives, engaging all areas to prioritize the projects and maintain the focus. "A better understanding of our positioning on the ESG agenda increases the trust of our stakeholders and contributes to the sustainable growth of our business," said Pires.

About Aegea

Aegea Saneamento is the leader in private sanitation sector, operating through its concessionaires in several Brazilian states. Aegea's has grown its portfolio from six municipalities served in 2010 to 178 across 13 states in 2022, benefitting more than 26 million people. This growth was driven by its business model, which is based on operating efficiency, achievement of targets and responsible investments, all in line with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. For more information, visit http://www.aegea.com.br/

SOURCE Aegea Saneamento