Aegea Saneamento reports 21.7% growth in net revenue, which reaches R$343.3 million in 1Q18

Compared to the same period last year, total households served by Aegea reached 2,188 thousand, an increase of 560 thousand. The number of households supplied with water increased by 38.8% to 1,241 thousand, while the number of households connected to the sewage network grew by 29.1%, or 947 thousand.

In 1Q18, the Company invested R$570.6 million, which is R$43.4 million more than in the same period the previous year. This increase is mainly due to the payment of the concession fee for Águas de Teresina. The balance of short- and long-term cash and financial investments totaled R$980.6 million, while the company's leverage ratio stood at 3.1x. In addition, between the third and fourth quarters of 2017, the company issued debentures and bonds that enabled it to extend the average maturity of the debt to 6.4 years, from 5.8 years in the same period last year.

Also, during the period, the Company obtained approval from Brazil's antitrust authority CADE, the country's development bank BNDES and competent authorities to acquire the shares of Companhia de Saneamento do Norte, which operates water and sewage services in the city of Manaus. It also signed the share purchase agreement for the acquisition of the shares of Sagua - Soluções Ambientais de Guarulhos S.A., which operates sewage services through a PPP agreement in the city of Guarulhos in São Paulo. With the conclusion of both acquisitions, Aegea will operate in 50 cities spread across eleven Brazilian states.

About Aegea

Aegea Saneamento is a Brazilian company that manages sanitation assets through concessionaires in several Brazilian states and also manages public concessions.

Contact:

Investor Relations

http://ri.aegea.com.br/en/

ri@aegea.com.br

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aegea-saneamento-reports-21-7-growth-in-net-revenue-which-reaches-r343-3-million-in-1q18--300648166.html

SOURCE Aegea Saneamento

Related Links

http://ri.aegea.com.br/en

