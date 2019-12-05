AEGEAN Airlines selects IBM to Deliver Innovative Customer Experiences

ARMONK, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced a new agreement with AEGEAN - the largest Greek airline company and member of Star Alliance- to use IBM public cloud to transform its internal business processes and further enhance its customer experience. This agreement follows a multi-year agreement for the implementation of core applications and the delivery of IBM Cloud Hosting Services to help accelerate the airline's digital transformation strategy.

Operating in a highly competitive industry, AEGEAN, and its subsidiary Olympic Air, has gone to great lengths to improve efficiencies and customer experience by investing in disruptive technologies, including cloud and AI. By leveraging IBM public cloud, AEGEAN aims to increase process efficiency, support company growth with reduced operational costs and drive innovation through the use of higher value technology.

AEGEAN will work with IBM Services to utilize innovative technology solutions, including advanced business analytics capabilities that enable data driven decision making. With IBM public cloud, AEGEAN is able to infuse AI into its decisions support systems and use IBM Watson Studio and IBM Watson Machine Learning solutions to gain better business insights, identifying operational efficiencies and supporting their network and pricing strategy. By taking advantage of IBM's services capabilities, advanced analytics and industry expertise, AEGEAN is seeking to improve business operations through process standardization in a reliable, scalable and agile environment.

AEGEAN Chief Information Officer, Aristeidis Kamvysis, said, "We feel confident that IBM is the strategic provider that will support our determination and willingness to innovate and achieve excellence at both an organizational and business process level. By utilizing IBM's most innovative technologies, such as cloud and AI, proven industry expertise and strong corporate culture, we will continue to provide even greater value for our customers, personnel and shareholders."

"Our clients are turning to the cloud to drive innovation, while maintaining high security standards. AEGEAN will tap the industry expertise of IBM Services to use Watson on IBM public cloud in order to differentiate their customer experience and lead the way into a new era of digital transformation," said Spyros Poulidas, General Manager, IBM Greece & Cyprus.

About AEGEAN

AEGEAN and its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 14 million passengers in 2018. 2019 network covers 151 destinations (31 domestic and 120 international) to 44 countries. Since June 30, 2010 AEGEAN is a member of Star Alliance, the strongest airline alliance worldwide. The Company has been repeatedly honored with the Skytrax World Airline award, as the best European regional airline in 2019.

