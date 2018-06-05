Aegean Marine (ANW) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

On June 4, 2018, Aegean reported that preliminary findings of a review of the Company's 2017 annual financial statement show that about $200 million of accounts receivable will need to be written off. The Company has stated that transactions connected to the accounts "may have been, in full or in part, without economic substance and improperly accounted for." An audit committee is conducting a review and investigation into the transactions.

On this news, Aegean stock has plunged near 70%.

