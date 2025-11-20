Aegis Aerospace Announces Leadership Transition as Company Prepares for Next Phase of Growth

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Aerospace Inc. today announced a leadership transition that reflects both its commitment to honoring legacy and accelerating future growth. Effective January 1, 2026, Matt Ondler, currently chief strategy officer, will assume the additional role of president, succeeding Bill Hollister, who will retire in mid-2026.

Hollister has served as President over the past three years, guiding Aegis Aerospace through a pivotal period of expansion and innovation. His broader 42-year career in the industry has been marked by technical excellence, strategic foresight, and a deep commitment to advancing space and defense technologies. To support a smooth transition, Hollister will continue in the role of chief technology officer (CTO) for six months, focusing on strengthening the company's technical and intellectual property frameworks.

"Bill has played an instrumental role in shaping the success and growth of our company, and his contributions leave an indelible mark on both our culture and our achievements," said Stephanie Murphy, CEO of Aegis Aerospace. "We are grateful for his dedication, which has helped make our company what it is today."

Incoming President—and current CSO—Matt Ondler brings a strong background in space hardware development and strategic leadership across both government and commercial sectors. His appointment signals Aegis Aerospace's forward-looking strategy to expand its capabilities and deepen its influence across the space industry.

"I am confident that with Matt at the helm as president and Bill supporting us as CTO, we will continue to build on our strong foundation and further elevate our impact in the space industry," added Murphy. "Matt's vision, experience, and understanding of our evolving markets position us to build on our foundation and pursue new frontiers."

These leadership roles will be based out of Aegis Aerospace headquarters in Webster, Texas.

About Aegis Aerospace. Aegis Aerospace Inc. is a small business that provides technical services and turn-key solutions to government and commercial customers in the space and defense industries. Formed in 2021 by combining Alpha Space and MEI Technologies, Aegis Aerospace offers over 30 years of success and innovation in technology development and engineering services, commercial space services, and other space and defense products and services. Our Space Testing as a Service (STaaS™) business model is turnkey which enables our customers to focus on their science and new technology development. For more information, visit www.aegisaero.com.

SOURCE Aegis Aerospace Inc.