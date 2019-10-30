Aegis AI Announces Rebrand to Actuate

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Systems Inc., a venture capital-backed AI startup that provides computer vision software to turn any security camera into a threat-detecting smart camera, today announced that it is rebranding as Actuate and launched new AI threat-detection features.

After careful analysis of the company's market positioning, Actuate leadership decided to adopt the new brand name in alignment with its new features, which expand the firm's offerings beyond gun detection.

The new features include intruder- and threat-detection AI solutions. The Actuate system can now alert customers to unauthorized entry to customer facilities and catch individuals acting in a threatening manner even before weapons are fully visible.

"Our new intruder- and threat-detection features help make our customers safer," said Ben Ziomek, Actuate chief product officer. "We're excited to offer them to the market as we debut a new brand that highlights our expanded scope."

Actuate is also launching new, vertical-specific marketing content that targets healthcare, education, corporate, and public-sector customers as part of the rebrand.

The new Actuate logo modernizes the brand while maintaining the key colors and look-and-feel that defined the Aegis brand. It moves the brand from a focus on its defensive posture to a more general, enterprise-ready brand that opens the door to Actuate's use as a building-management platform.

Actuate was founded in early 2018 by University of Chicago MBAs Sonny Tai and Ben Ziomek. Tai is a former Marine Corps captain who spent his formative years in Johannesburg, South Africa, where gun violence rates are some of the highest in the world, while Ziomek brings deep data science and AI expertise gained from his time as a program manager at Microsoft.

"This rebrand recognizes that we've grown as a company," said Tai, Actuate's chief executive officer. "I'm thrilled to announce new intruder- and threat-detection features, which we feel strongly contribute to our central goal of making society safer."

About Actuate

Actuate is an AI company that builds computer vision software to turn any security camera into an intruder- and threat-detecting smart camera, dramatically cutting the time it takes for law enforcement to respond to gun violence. Former Marine Sonny Tai, CEO of Aegis AI, and Ben Ziomek, CPO of Aegis AI, co-founded the company with the mission of addressing America's gun violence epidemic. The product features include alerting customers to unauthorized entry to customer facilities, as well as catching individuals acting in a threatening manner even before weapons are fully visible. For more information visit www.actuate.ai.

