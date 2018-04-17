Aegis is a Leader in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 List 2018

Aegis Customer Support Services Private Limited, a global outsourcing and technology services company, today announced that it has been featured in the Leaders category of the IAOP® 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 list. The Global Outsourcing 100 list serves as the essential industry reference of innovative outsourcing services companies in the world. Aegis has been named with this coveted distinction in the Leaders category of Global Outsourcing 100 list for the 8th consecutive year.

The Global Outsourcing 100, in its thirteenth year currently, is an annual ranking by IAOP of the world's best outsourcing service providers and serves as an essential reference for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best providers. Featuring in The Global Outsourcing 100 list is a matter of pride for service providers, as it helps prospective buyer's shortlist preferred vendors on the basis of an independent, objective assessment.

Aegis has been recognized by IAOP for its performance in five survey assessment categories including Size and Growth, Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility. In addition to being cast as a Leader in the 2018 Global Outsourcing 100, Aegis has also received honors in the following sub-categories in the 2018 listings.

Sandip Sen, Global CEO, Aegis, said, "This recognition is a reflection of Aegis' commitment to continue offering innovative services and solutions to our clients and demonstrate exceptional performance consistently across the global landscape."

Aegis continues to invest in innovation and look at moving up the value-chain with transformational business process services and vertical specific back office solutions to further enable clients meet their corporate goals.

"The Global Outsourcing 100 lists showcase the best of the best in the outsourcing industry," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are proud to recognize Aegis for being among the highest rated companies in customer references, company awards and certifications, programs for innovation, corporate social responsibility, size and growth."

About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.iaop.oreg.

About Aegis

Aegis is a global outsourcing and technology services company committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience across all touch points and channels. Aegis has operations in 46 locations across 9 countries with more than 40,000 employees. Aegis services over 150 clients from verticals such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. For more information, write to us at info@aegisglobal.com or visit http://www.aegisglobal.com.

