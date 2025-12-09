Aegis Living Appoints Luxury Hospitality Leader Michael Graham as Executive Vice President of Sales

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Living, a national leader in assisted living and memory care, today announced the appointment of Michael Graham as Executive Vice President of Sales. In this role, Graham will oversee sales strategy, performance, and culture across Aegis Living's growing portfolio of 39 senior living and memory care communities in Washington, California, and Nevada.

With more than 15 years of sales leadership across luxury hospitality, private clubs, and destination experiences, Graham brings a track record of driving sustainable growth while elevating the guest experience. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Arcis Golf, leading a national team across 70 private, resort, and daily-fee clubs. Prior to that, he spent nearly two decades with Encore Global (formerly PSAV) as Vice President of Strategic Accounts, Luxury, where he managed hundreds of millions in annual revenue across more than 200 Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Hilton Worldwide locations.

"Michael understands what it means to deliver five-star service at scale," said Dirk Burghartz, President of Aegis Living. "He has built high-performing teams in some of the most discerning hospitality environments in the world, and he leads with integrity, empathy, and accountability. As more families look for a senior living experience that truly feels like home, Michael will help us connect with them earlier, support them more thoughtfully through the decision process, and ensure that every promise we make is honored in the day-to-day experience of our residents."

At Aegis Living, Graham will focus on aligning the company's sales approach with its hallmark blend of luxury design, innovative care programs, and people-first culture. This includes strengthening training and coaching for community sales leaders, refining tools and data to respond more quickly to family needs, and deepening partnerships with healthcare providers and referral professionals who trust Aegis Living with their patients and clients.

"What drew me to Aegis Living is the way this team marries world-class hospitality with heartfelt care," said Graham. "Choosing senior living is one of the most important decisions a family will ever make. Our responsibility is to listen deeply, guide honestly, and create an experience that feels personal at every touchpoint — from the first phone call to move-in day and beyond. I'm honored to help more families discover what makes Aegis Living so special."

Graham's leadership philosophy centers on trust, transparency, and expanding opportunity, particularly for emerging leaders and underrepresented groups. At Aegis Living, he will partner closely with operations and clinical teams to ensure that sales commitments translate seamlessly into the resident and family experience, further differentiating the company in an increasingly competitive senior living landscape.

Aegis Living, founded more than 25 years ago, is known for its boutique, purpose-built communities; specialized memory care programs; and award-winning culture that has been recognized repeatedly as a great place to work. With this appointment, the company continues to invest in a leadership team that blends deep hospitality expertise with a passion for reimagining what senior living can be.

Aegis Living is a national leader in assisted living and memory care, with 39 communities across Washington, California, and Nevada and additional communities in development. The company is recognized for its innovative approach to care, upscale residential design, and people-first culture that supports both residents and team members.

For more information, visit AegisLiving.com.

