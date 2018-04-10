Aegis Living Appoints Sandra Preyale As Chief People Officer

President Judy Meleliat says, "Sandra not only brings impressive technical skills, but a demonstrated deep-seated passion for nurturing the whole person in our people-powered company. We're in the care and compassion industry serving seniors across the west coast. Sandra's heart, head and gut instincts spring from her genuine love for humankind that dates back to her Peace Corps days. It's in her fiber. We're thrilled to see her leadership grow and strengthen our hiring and retention programs."

Prior to joining Aegis Living, Preyale served as vice president of HR Global Sellers Businesses at Amazon.com. There she oversaw seven business groups and 75 global HR partners for Amazon Marketplace and was responsible for defining and implementing HR strategy as well as reengineering the HR organization across global regions. Prior to Amazon.com, during her five-year tenure at Coach, Preyale built human resources teams in Asia, Europe and New York to support the globalization of Coach and buybacks of their wholesale businesses and led various change-management projects including recreating regional structures, simplifying organizational hierarchies, developing a new regional buying model and overhauling back-office outsourcing. Earlier in her career, she held regional and global positions for the LVMH Group, a multinational luxury goods conglomerate; the L'Oréal Group; and served in sales and merchandising with Danone Group. Preyale holds a bachelor's degree in philosophy and psychology from the University College of Dublin and a master's degree in clinical psychology from University of Paris V.

As chief people officer reporting to the president of Aegis Living, Preyale will revitalize the company's recruitment and retention strategies with the continued goal of attracting the best and brightest talent and rewarding and retaining top individuals and teams across the organization. She will also be charged with optimizing organization and operations structures that embody, retain and champion the distinctive Aegis Living culture.

Preyale says, "I'm so proud to join such a talented team; and I'm looking forward to bringing my skills to help make impact in a company that truly puts people first. We're in the midst of a robust growth phase in a competitive industry. I welcome the opportunity to grow and develop dynamic leaders companywide as we continue to expand in cities across the west coast."

Aegis Living is a national leader in assisted living and memory care. The privately-held company has been honored by employees and citizen voters consistently including; Top 50 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor.com's Employee Choice Award, Best Place to Work in Western Washington by KING5 (NBC), Best Assisted Living by Seattle Business Magazine and Best Family Owned Business and Corporate Philanthropists by Puget Sound Business Journal. Founded in 1997and headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., the company operates 29 communities in Washington, California and Nevada with 10 new communities in development.

